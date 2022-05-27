Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Al Garlinge on June 18th at 11 am at St. Andrews United Church, 1000 Huckvale Place, Williams Lake, B.C.
Reception will follow in MacKinnon Hall (downstairs of the church).
The service and reception will be in compliance with Interior Health restrictions.
