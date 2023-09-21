Woodlot Public Notification Legal Notice Logo

September 21, 2023

WOODLOT LICENCE 1486 – WOODLOT LICENCE PLAN

WOODLOT LICENCE 1486

WOODLOT LICENCE PLAN

Dennis Brown, licensee of Woodlot License 1486, invites comments on the 2023-2033 Woodlot Licence Plan as per section 17(1)(a) of the Woodlot Licence Planning and Practices Regulation. This plan identifies results and strategies within the wood which must be achieved through woodlot operations. The plan is available for viewing until Wednesday October 11th, 2023, at the office of Montane Forest Consultants Ltd., 715 Alder Avenue, P.O. Box 657, 100 Mile House, B.C., V0K 2E0. Telephone (250) 395-4025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, ask for Ian Briggs, R.P.F. Written comments may be addressed to D. Brown and will be received until Wednesday, October 11th at 5 p.m.

