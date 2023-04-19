Public Notice Logo

April 19, 2023

TOLKO INDUSTRIES LTD. – SUMMER/FALL BRIDGES REMOVAL

Tolko banner

Tolko Industries Ltd is planning to remove bridges from 16 crossings located on forestry resource roads in the Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House TSAs. Work is proposed to begin summer/fall of 2023

District

Bridge #

General Location

1

QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B1160

KLUSKUS – 66U RD

2

QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B1131

NAZKO HWY – 5200 RD

3

QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B1117

NAZKO HWY – 5200 RD

4

QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B1150

NAZKO HWY – TRIBBLES

5

QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B1157/B1171

WENTWORTH – 9000 RD

6

QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B1155

WENTWORTH – 6000 RD

7

QUE – EAST of FRASER RIVER

B1179

MATTHEW RIVER 3100 RD – 42KM RP

8

100 MILE HOUSE

B0121

NORTH LAC LA HACHE-EAGLE (MURPHY) LAKE

9

WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B1073/B1074

LOWER HUNGRY VALLEY

10

WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B0044

ROCKY LAKE – 5800 RD

11

WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B1126

KLOAKUT LAKE – 2000RD

12

WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER

B0102

PALMER – BEAVER LAKE

13

WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER

BR21314/B121315

SPANISH LK – GRAIN CRK

Tolko Industries Ltd is also planning to permanently close pick-up access to loop between Blackdome Rd and Red Mountain (2800 Rd). This road closure would be consistent with the management strategies in Tolko’s Forest Stewardship Plan. Access will be maintained in its current condition on either side of the proposed loop road closure.

For pdf maps showing the bridge locations, and the proposed loop road closure for Blackdome, please see Tolko’s website at https://tolko.com/responsibility/managing-our-forest/british-columbia/cariboo-woodlands/.

If any of the sites noted above are within your area of interest and you would like to discuss in more detail, please contact Jenna Swanson, Cariboo Woodlands, at (250) 992-0114 or email cariboowoodlandsreferrals@tolko.com, prior to May 19, 2023.

Previous story
Cemetery Spring Clean-Up

Just Posted

Members of the public attended the city council meeting Tuesday, April 18, to give input and observe as council continued to finalize the budget and taxation rates for 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake council votes to remove $700,000 from capital projects to help reduce taxation

An evacuation alert is in place for Pavilion Reserve #1 due to the South East Skwish Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Wildfire at Pavilion sparks evacuation alert by Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation

Dan Huska, left, and his son Hudson were in Kamloops to compete in an archery competition April 15 and 16. (Photo
Cariboo Archers compete in Kamloops for 3-D event

A portion of the river valley trail system will be opened to the public on May 1, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Portion of Williams Lake river valley to reopen to public May 1, 2023

Pop-up banner image