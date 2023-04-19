TOLKO INDUSTRIES LTD. – SUMMER/FALL BRIDGES REMOVAL

Tolko Industries Ltd is planning to remove bridges from 16 crossings located on forestry resource roads in the Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House TSAs. Work is proposed to begin summer/fall of 2023
|
District
|
Bridge #
|
General Location
|
1
|
QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1160
|
KLUSKUS – 66U RD
|
2
|
QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1131
|
NAZKO HWY – 5200 RD
|
3
|
QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1117
|
NAZKO HWY – 5200 RD
|
4
|
QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1150
|
NAZKO HWY – TRIBBLES
|
5
|
QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1157/B1171
|
WENTWORTH – 9000 RD
|
6
|
QUE – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1155
|
WENTWORTH – 6000 RD
|
7
|
QUE – EAST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1179
|
MATTHEW RIVER 3100 RD – 42KM RP
|
8
|
100 MILE HOUSE
|
B0121
|
NORTH LAC LA HACHE-EAGLE (MURPHY) LAKE
|
9
|
WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1073/B1074
|
LOWER HUNGRY VALLEY
|
10
|
WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B0044
|
ROCKY LAKE – 5800 RD
|
11
|
WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B1126
|
KLOAKUT LAKE – 2000RD
|
12
|
WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
B0102
|
PALMER – BEAVER LAKE
|
13
|
WL – WEST of FRASER RIVER
|
BR21314/B121315
|
SPANISH LK – GRAIN CRK
Tolko Industries Ltd is also planning to permanently close pick-up access to loop between Blackdome Rd and Red Mountain (2800 Rd). This road closure would be consistent with the management strategies in Tolko’s Forest Stewardship Plan. Access will be maintained in its current condition on either side of the proposed loop road closure.
For pdf maps showing the bridge locations, and the proposed loop road closure for Blackdome, please see Tolko’s website at https://tolko.com/responsibility/managing-our-forest/british-columbia/cariboo-woodlands/.
If any of the sites noted above are within your area of interest and you would like to discuss in more detail, please contact Jenna Swanson, Cariboo Woodlands, at (250) 992-0114 or email cariboowoodlandsreferrals@tolko.com, prior to May 19, 2023.