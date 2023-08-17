Road Closure Annoucement (Permanent)

Tolko Industries Ltd is planning to permanently deactivate roads within the Williams Lake Community Forest south of Big Lake. These roads are no longer required for harvesting activities. Work is proposed to begin late fall of 2023 and may continue in summer/fall of 2024.

There are ~60km of road included in this deactivation program. The geographic extent is North of Wiggins Rd, East of the Likely Hwy, South of Swanson Rd, and West of Horsefly Rd.

For pdf maps showing the location of the proposed deactivation, please see Tolko’s website at https://tolko. com/responsibility/managing-our-forest/british-columbia/ cariboo-woodlands/.

If any of the proposed deactivation is within your area of interest and you would like to discuss in more detail, please contact Jenna Swanson, Cariboo Woodlands, at (250) 992- 0114 or email cariboowoodlandsreferrals@tolko.com prior to October 17, 2023.