February 02, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE – SNOW REMOVAL

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS – SNOW REMOVAL

The City of Williams Lake wishes to advise residents that depositing snow onto the street when clearing snow from driveways is prohibited, unless it is limited to an amount not greater than 1 meter in width and height and not more than 1 meter from the curb.

Also, any vehicle parked on a City street which interferes with snow removal may be towed at the owner’s expense. The City of Williams Lake Good Neighbour Bylaw No. 2194 will be enforced to ensure safe passage on City streets by vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Your cooperation with these regulations is appreciated.

Further information can be obtained by contacting

Bylaw Services at 250-392-2311.

