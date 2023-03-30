Williams Lake Logo

March 30, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE: WATER MAIN FLUSHING

The City of Williams Lake Utilities Division will be conducting cleaning and flushing of water reservoirs and mains starting Monday April 3, 2023 and ending approximately May 19, 2023

This Annual maintenance is required to ensure water quality meets drinking water guidelines.

The areas that will be affected are: South Lakeside, North Lakeside, Mackenzie Avenue from Highway 97 South to the Glendale Area, the downtown core up to Comer Streer, and the golf course.

Residents may experience a slight discoloration of their tap water but running a tap for a short period of time will clear this up. All inquiries can be directed to the City of Williams Lake Utilities Division at 250-392-1785. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

DATES: MONDAY, APRIL 3 TO APPROXIMATELY FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023

Notice of Public Hearing

