PUBLIC NOTICE – REVISED PROPOSAL

PROPOSED TELUS

92.0 METER TALL WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS

GUYED TOWER INSTALLATION

The proposed installation is composed of a 92.0-meter tall guyed telecommunications tower, including the antennas and a lightning rod. TELUS will comply with marking and lighting requirements in accordance with Transport Canada protocols.

Geographic Coordinates: 52.133982, -124.062992

Objective: To improve wireless coverage in the vicinity of Chilanko Forks, Redstone Flat 1, Highway 20 and to meet rising demands for wireless services.

Details: An equipment shelter will also be installed at the base of the proposed tower and the site will be surrounded by a security fence with a locked gated access point.

The public is invited to provide written comments by end of business day on October 9th, 2023 to the contact information shown below. Please include a return address.

Tower Installation Project:

Projet d’installation de communication sans fil

Reference: BC105335 – Chilanko Forks

Contact Information for TELUS’ Representative:

Brian Gregg, SitePath Consulting Ltd.

PO Box 20138, Vancouver RPO,

Fairview, BC V5Z 0C1

Phone: 778-870-1388

Email: briangregg@sitepathconsulting.com