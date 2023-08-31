Legal Notice Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

August 31, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE – REVISED PROPOSAL

PUBLIC NOTICE – REVISED PROPOSAL

PROPOSED TELUS

92.0 METER TALL WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS

GUYED TOWER INSTALLATION

The proposed installation is composed of a 92.0-meter tall guyed telecommunications tower, including the antennas and a lightning rod. TELUS will comply with marking and lighting requirements in accordance with Transport Canada protocols.

Map 1

Geographic Coordinates: 52.133982, -124.062992

Objective: To improve wireless coverage in the vicinity of Chilanko Forks, Redstone Flat 1, Highway 20 and to meet rising demands for wireless services.

Details: An equipment shelter will also be installed at the base of the proposed tower and the site will be surrounded by a security fence with a locked gated access point.

The public is invited to provide written comments by end of business day on October 9th, 2023 to the contact information shown below. Please include a return address.

Tower Installation Project:

Projet d’installation de communication sans fil

Reference: BC105335 – Chilanko Forks

Contact Information for TELUS’ Representative:

Brian Gregg, SitePath Consulting Ltd.

PO Box 20138, Vancouver RPO,

Fairview, BC V5Z 0C1

Phone: 778-870-1388

Email: briangregg@sitepathconsulting.com

Just Posted

Teneal Schick and her art can both be found at Sta-Well Health Foods most days during the Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Teneal Schick is an artist, in between her other jobs

A photo of an Ford F350 in the condition it was in before it was stolen from a Williams Lake repair shop. (Photo submitted)
Impacts of crime felt by family of 86-year-old Williams Lake woman

Felicia Corvaglia and Andrew Steeves laugh as they exchange vows during their wedding in the 108 Mile Ranch earlier this month. (Endless Expression photography photo)
South Cariboo community rallies to help couple host wedding displaced by wildfires

The Conservation Officer Service is once again reminding residents to manage bear attractants to avoid human-wildlife conflict. (Bob Vinek photo)
Trouble bruin in Quesnel