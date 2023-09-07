PUBLIC NOTICE – PROPOSED TELUS 78.0 METER TALL WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS GUYED TOWER INSTALLATION

PUBLIC NOTICE – REVISED PROPOSAL

PROPOSED TELUS

78.0 METER TALL WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS

GUYED TOWER INSTALLATION

The proposed installation is composed of a 78.0-meter tall guyed telecommunications tower, including the antennas and a lightning rod. TELUS will comply with marking and lighting requirements in accordance with Transport Canada protocols.

Geographic Coordinates: 51.919924, -123.110215

Objective: To improve wireless coverage in the vicinity of Stone 1 Reserve, Lees Corner, Hanceville and along Highway 20.

Details: An equipment shelter will also be installed at the base of the proposed tower and the site will be surrounded by a security fence with a locked gated access point.

The public is invited to provide written comments by end of business day on October 16th, 2023 to the contact information shown below. Please include a return address.

Tower Installation Project:

Projet d’installation de communication sans fil

Reference: BC105334 – Lees Corner

Contact Information for TELUS’ Representative:

Brian Gregg, SitePath Consulting Ltd.

PO Box 20138, Vancouver RPO, Fairview, BC V5Z 0C1

Phone: 778-870-1388

Email: briangregg@sitepathconsulting.com