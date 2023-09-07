PUBLIC NOTICE – PROPOSED TELUS 78.0 METER TALL WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS GUYED TOWER INSTALLATION

PUBLIC NOTICE – REVISED PROPOSAL
PROPOSED TELUS
78.0 METER TALL WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS
GUYED TOWER INSTALLATION
The proposed installation is composed of a 78.0-meter tall guyed telecommunications tower, including the antennas and a lightning rod. TELUS will comply with marking and lighting requirements in accordance with Transport Canada protocols.
Geographic Coordinates: 51.919924, -123.110215
Objective: To improve wireless coverage in the vicinity of Stone 1 Reserve, Lees Corner, Hanceville and along Highway 20.
Details: An equipment shelter will also be installed at the base of the proposed tower and the site will be surrounded by a security fence with a locked gated access point.
The public is invited to provide written comments by end of business day on October 16th, 2023 to the contact information shown below. Please include a return address.
Tower Installation Project:
Projet d’installation de communication sans fil
Reference: BC105334 – Lees Corner
Contact Information for TELUS’ Representative:
Brian Gregg, SitePath Consulting Ltd.
PO Box 20138, Vancouver RPO, Fairview, BC V5Z 0C1
Phone: 778-870-1388