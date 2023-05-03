Public Notice Logo

May 03, 2023

Public Notice: Cariboo Gold Project Invitation to Comment

Osisko Development Corp. is proposing the Cariboo Gold Project, an underground gold mine with a production capacity of 4,900 tonnes per day with a proposed operating life of 16 years near Wells, B.C.

The Environmental Assessment Office is seeking public feedback on a Detailed Assessment Memo from Osisko Development Corp. that details project design changes to the proposed project: May 9 to June 8, 2023.

Learn more about the project and tell us what is important to you: gov.EAOPublicCommentsgov.bc.ca/EAOPublicComments

You may also submit comments by mail: Cariboo Gold Project, PO box 9426 Stn Prov Govt, Victoria B.C. V8W 9V1.

