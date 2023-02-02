Cariboo Regional District Logo

February 02, 2023

Notice for Inspection of Parcel Tax Rolls

NOTICE FOR INSPECTION OF PARCEL TAX ROLLS

As per section 208 of the Community Charter, Notice is hereby given that Parcel Tax Rolls are now available for inspection at the following Cariboo Regional District offices during regular office hours:

  • Suite D, 180 N. 3rd Ave. Williams Lake, BC
  • #102 – 410 Kinchant St. Quesnel, BC
  • #3 – 170 Cedar Ave. 100 Mile House, BC

Owners of property located in parcel tax areas may request that the roll be amended, in relation to their own property, on one or more of the following grounds:

  • there is an error or omission respecting a name or address on the assessment roll;
  • there is an error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel;
  • there is an error or omission respecting the taxable frontage of a parcel; and
  • an exemption has been improperly allowed or disallowed.

Requests for amendments must be made in writing to Kevin Erickson, Chief Financial Officer, at the Cariboo Regional District, Suite D, 180 North 3rd Avenue, Williams Lake, BC, V2G 2A4, on or before February 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

