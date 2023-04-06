CITY OF WILLIAMS LAKE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY OF WILLIAMS LAKE ON A BYLAW TO CHANGE THE LAND USE (ZONING)

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Williams Lake on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM will hold a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers at 450 Mart Street, to hear all persons interested in supporting or objecting to City of Williams Lake Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 2385, 2023, being a Bylaw of the City of Williams Lake to amend the “Williams Lake Zoning Bylaw No. 1825, 2002”.

Members of the public will be provided with an opportunity to speak (or provide written comments for consideration) at the Public Hearing. Written submissions are encouraged and may be submitted in advance of the meeting to the Corporate Services Department via E-Mail to corporateservices@williamslake.ca.

If you have any questions about participating in a Public Hearing, please contact the Corporate Services Department via the above E-Mail or by phone at 250-392-1774/1773.

A copy of the proposed Bylaw and relevant background documents may be inspected between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday to Friday, inclusive, excluding holidays, from April 4, 2023 to April 18, 2023, both inclusive, at City Hall, 450 Mart Street, Williams Lake, BC, via the City’s website at www.williamslake.ca, or by contacting the Planning Department at 250-392-2311.

DATED at Williams Lake this 4th day of April, 2023.

Ross Coupé Corporate Officer City of Williams Lake 450 Mart Street Williams Lake, BC V2G 1N3

EXPLANATORY NOTE OF THE PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF BYLAW NO. 2385, 2023

The purpose of Bylaw No. 2385 is to amend City of Williams Lake Zoning Bylaw No. 1825, 2002, to allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), by adding specific regulations under Section 200, by amending parking regulations under Section 400, by adding the following new definition under Section 700:

“Accessory Dwelling Unit means a self-contained, detached dwelling unit that is accessory to the principal dwelling unit on the same parcel containing cooking, eating, living, sleeping and sanitary facilities and includes carriage home and carriage home.”

And by amending the following residential zones to allow for Accessory Dwelling Units as a “Permitted Land Use”:

302.1 Single Family Residential (R-1) zone;

304.1 Two-Family Residential (R-2) zone;

310.1 South Lakeside Residential (R-8) Zone;

324.1 Rural Residential (RR-1) Zone; and

325.1 Acreage Reserve (A-1) Zone.