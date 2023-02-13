NOTICE OF PUBLIC CONSULTATION BY THE CITY OF WILLIAMS LAKEON AN APPLICATION TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL COMMUNITY PLAN

The City of Williams Lake will hold Public Consultation to provide an opportunity for any member of the public and/or organization to review an application to amend the City of Williams Lake Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 2140.

Members of the public are hereby invited to submit written comments for the consideration of Council in supporting or objecting to Williams Lake Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 2378, 2023. Written submissions may be submitted to the Corporate Services Department via E-Mail to corporateservices@williamslake.ca by Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The purpose of Bylaw No. 2378 is to change the land use designation of the subject property, located at 575 Wotzke Drive, from Residential-Multifamily (RMF) to Residential-Single Family (RSF), with the intention of placing a manufactured home as the principal dwelling unit and accessory storage structures on the currently vacant lot (see attached map).

Further information on the application may be obtained at City Hall, 450 Mart Street, Williams Lake, or by phone to Jessica Ball, Planner at 250-392-8483.

This Public Consultation is held in compliance with Section 475 of the Local Government Act and is in addition to a Public Hearing on the same matter to be held at a future date, which will be separately advertized.

Ross Coupé, Corporate Officer

City of Williams Lake,

450 Mart Street, Williams Lake, BC, V2G 1N3