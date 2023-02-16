Williams Lake Logo

February 16, 2023

Notice of Proposed Property Disposition

PURSUANT TO SECTION 26 (3) OF THE COMMUNITY CHARTER

TAKE NOTICE that it is the intent of the City of Williams Lake to Renew the Lease Agreement with the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre Society for property legally described as Part of Lot 1 of District Lot 71, Cariboo District, Plan PGP 43638, being the Senior’s Activity Centre at 176 Fourth Avenue North in the City of Williams Lake.

The proposed term of the lease renewal is for a five year term, effective May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2028. The consideration to be received by the City for the disposition is an administration fee of $250.00 with an annual rent of $30.00 per year for each of the five years.

Dated at Williams Lake, BC this 16th day of February, 2023, as the first of two publications of this Notice.

Ross Coupé,

Corporate Officer

City of Williams Lake,

450 Mart Street,

Williams Lake, BC,

V2G 1N3

NOTICE OF PUBLIC CONSULTATION BY THE CITY OF WILLIAMS LAKEON AN APPLICATION TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL COMMUNITY PLAN

