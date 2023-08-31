Notice of Civil Claim: Terry Isnardy

NO. S-221166

VANCOUVER REGISTRY

IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA

BETWEEN:

M.B.

PLAINTIFF

AND:

TERRY ISNARDY, KELOWNA CABS (1981) Ltd., SARABJEET SINGH KHERA, BNA HOSPITALITY INC. dba BNA BREWING CO, HOTEL-1 ENTERPRISES LTD. and ROYAL ANNE HOTEL INC. dba O’FLANNIGAN’S PUB

DEFENDANTS

AND:

TERRY ISNARDY, KELOWNA CABS (1981) LTD., SARABJEET SINGH KHERA, BNA HOSPITALITY INC. dba BNA BREWING CO.

THIRD PARTIES

ADVERTISEMENT

TO: Terry Isnardy

TAKE NOTICE THAT on August 24, 2023 an order was made for service on you of a second amended notice of civil claim issued from the Vancouver Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceeding number S-221166 by way of this advertisement.

In the proceeding, the plaintiff, M.B. claims the following relief against you:

(a) non-pecuniary damages;

(b) loss of past earning capacity;

(c) loss of future earning capacity;

(d) special damages;

(e) aggravated damages;

(f ) punitive damages;

(g) interest pursuant to the Court Order Interest Act, RSBC 1996, c 79;

(h) costs of this action;

(i) determination of the amount due to the Government of British Columbia under the Health Care Costs Recovery Act, SBC 2008, c. 27 and amendments and regulations thereto; and

(j) such further and other relief as this Honourable Court may deem just.

You must file a responding pleading within the period required under the Supreme Court Civil Rules failing which further proceedings, including judgment, may be taken against you without notice to you.

You may obtain, from the Vancouver Registry, at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, B.C., a copy of the Second Amended Notice of Civil Claim and the order providing for service by this advertisement.

This advertisement is placed by the plaintiff, M.B., whose address for service is c/o Kazlaw Injury Lawyers, #501-9639 137A Street, Surrey, B.C. V3T 0M1, Fax Number: 604-583-5870