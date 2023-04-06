City of Williams Lake Logo

April 06, 2023

NOTICE OF 2023 PARCEL TAX ROLL REVIEWS

Parcel Tax Assessment Rolls for the following 2023 parcel taxes will be open for inspection at City Hall during regular office hours, from Tuesday, April 11, 2023 to Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm:

  Water and Sewer Parcel Taxes

  Downtown Parking and Beautification Taxes

Complaints about parcel tax roll data must be made in writing to the Collector at least 48 hours prior to the April 28, 2023 sitting of the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel.

Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel meetings are held in the event of unresolved written complaints and are scheduled for Council Chambers, 450 Mart Street, Williams Lake, BC as follows:

Water and Sewer Parcel Tax

Downtown Parking and Beautification Tax

April 28 @ 9:00 am

April 28 @ 9:30 am

Dated at Williams Lake, BC, this 4th day of April, 2023.

Vitali Kozubenko, CFO and Collector

City of Williams Lake

450 Mart Street

Williams Lake, BC     V2G 1N3

