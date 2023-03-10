Land Act: Notice of Application

Take notice that I, City of Williams Lake, from Williams Lake, B.C., has applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Forests, Cariboo Region, for a License of Occupation for community purpose situated on Provincial Crown land located at that part of Lot A, Lot 3, Lot 4, District Lot 71, Plan PGP35361, Plan PGP39958, except Plans PGP47923, PGP47923, together with that parcel of tract of unsurveyed Crown land in the vicinity of Westside Williams Lake, Cariboo District, containing 51.345 hectares, more or less.

The Ministry of Forests invites comments on this application, the Lands File is 5408089. Written comments concerning this application should be directed to the Land Officer, Cariboo Region, Ministry of Forests, up to 30 days from the date of this notice. Ministry of Forests may not be able to consider comments received after this date.

Please visit the website at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record.

For information, contact the Freedom of Information Advisor at Ministry of Forests Office in the Cariboo Region of British Columbia.