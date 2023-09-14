Land Act:

Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that I, Telus Communications Inc, from Burnaby, BC, has applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Forests (FOR), Cariboo Region, for a Licence of Occupation for Communication, Road and Utility purpose situated on Provincial Crown land located at Kleena Kleene, that parcel or tract of unsurveyed Crown land in the vicinity of the Klinaklini River, Range 2 Coast District.

FOR invites comments on this application, the Lands File is 5408129, 5408130, and 5408131. Written comments concerning this application should be directed to the Land Officer, Cariboo Region, FOR up to 30 days from the date of this notice. FOR may not be able to consider comments received after this date. Please visit the website at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. For information, contact the Freedom of Information Advisor at Ministry of Forests Office in the Cariboo Region of British Columbia.