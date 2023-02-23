February 23 – Legal Notice

Pursuant to Sections 37 and 39 of the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Regulation, Sections 27 and 29 of the Residential Tenancy Regulations, and Section 59 of the Personal Property Security Act, RJ De Ath Estates Limited, of 1271 Wellington Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7K 1L4 (the Landlord) hereby gives notice of its intention to sell a 1976 Manco Meadowbrook manufactured home, serial no. A2459 (the Property) of the former tenant, Catlin Raymond Fisher (Mr. Fisher) presently located at#59 – 770 N11TH Avenue, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2M4 (Fran Lee Trailer Court). The Landlord will dispose of the Property unless Mr. Fisher or any person claiming an interest in the Property takes possession of the Property, establishes a right to possession of it or makes an application to the court to establish such a right within 30 days.