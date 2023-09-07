Dechen Ventures LP – 5 Priority Side Roads Deactivation Notice

Dechen Ventures LP is planning to deactivate 5 priority side roads off the main 100 Road (Rosita-Meldrum Forest Service Road). Work is proposed to begin in the fall/winter of 2023.

Dechen Ventures Ltd is also planning to deactivate other non-priority side roads in this area once the 5 priority deactivations are complete.

To view a paper copy of the map or to receive an emailed PDF map showing the deactivation locations, please contact Heather Rolston by email at referrals@consus.ca.

If any of the sites noted above are within your area of interest and you would like to discuss in more detail, please contact either Reilly Fuller or Hugh Flinton by email at dechenventuresforestry@gmail.com, prior to October 31, 2023