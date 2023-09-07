Public Notice Logo

September 07, 2023

Dechen Ventures LP – 5 Priority Side Roads Deactivation Notice

Dechen Ventures LP Logo

Dechen Ventures LP is planning to deactivate 5 priority side roads off the main 100 Road (Rosita-Meldrum Forest Service Road). Work is proposed to begin in the fall/winter of 2023.

Table 1

Dechen Ventures Ltd is also planning to deactivate other non-priority side roads in this area once the 5 priority deactivations are complete.

To view a paper copy of the map or to receive an emailed PDF map showing the deactivation locations, please contact Heather Rolston by email at referrals@consus.ca.

If any of the sites noted above are within your area of interest and you would like to discuss in more detail, please contact either Reilly Fuller or Hugh Flinton by email at dechenventuresforestry@gmail.com, prior to October 31, 2023

Previous story
PUBLIC NOTICE – REVISED PROPOSAL

Just Posted

Lennard Supernault strives to help others who suffer from addiction after he recovered from many years of alcohol addiction. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake First Nation’s Lennard Supernault aims to inspire

The 2023-24 Northstars Academy Junior Prospects League hockey team will be showcasing their skills and kicking off the season with games in Williams Lake Sept. 15, 16, & 17. (Leslie Rowse photo)
Northstars Hockey Academy facing off season opening games in Williams Lake

A shooting in the final moments of the Williams Lake Stampede on July 3, 2022 resulted in injuries for one bystander attempting to get others to safety. (Monica Lamb-Yorksi - Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Jordell Sellars pleads guilty to four charges from 2022 Stampede shooting

A North American badger was spotted dead alongside the road at Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake on Sept. 4, 2023. (Lisa Anderson photo)
Dead endangered badger on Williams Lake roadway raises questions