Cemetery Spring Clean-Up

The City of Williams Lake will begin its annual spring clean-up of the Williams Lake Cemetery the week of March 20, 2023 and will end April 7, 2023.We ask that you remove any items off the graves that are important to you prior to March 27th. The City will make every effort to safely store the remaining items until the end of May at which time they will be disposed of. Just a reminder that glass items are prohibited in our Cemetery. Please contact the Municipal Services Coordinator, (250-392-1784) to claim items.