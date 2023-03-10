BL2378-2379 Public Notice

CITY OF WILLIAMS LAKE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY OF WILLIAMS LAKE ON A BYLAW TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL COMMUNITY PLAN (OCP) AND A BYLAW TO CHANGE THE LAND USE (ZONING)

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Williams Lake on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM will hold a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers at 450 Mart Street, to hear all persons interested in supporting or objecting to Williams Lake Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 2378, 2023, being a bylaw to amend “City of Williams Lake Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 2140, 2011”, and Williams Lake Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 2379, 2023, being a bylaw to amend the “City of Williams Lake Zoning Bylaw No. 1825, 2002”.

Members of the public will be provided with an opportunity to speak (or provide written comments for consideration) at the Public Hearing. Written submissions are encouraged and may be submitted in advance of the meeting to the Corporate Services Department via E-Mail to corporateservices@williamslake.ca.

If you have any questions about participating in a Public Hearing, please contact the Corporate Services Department via the above E-Mail or by phone at 250-392-1774/1773.

A copy of the proposed Bylaw and relevant background documents may be inspected between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday to Friday, inclusive, excluding holidays, from March 3, 2023 to March 21, 2023, both inclusive, at City Hall, 450 Mart Street, Williams Lake, BC, via the City’s website at www.williamslake.ca, or by contacting the Planning Department at 250-392-2311.

DATED at Williams Lake this 3rd day of March, 2023.

Ross Coupé, Corporate Officer

City of Williams Lake

450 Mart Street

Williams Lake, BC

V2G 1N3

EXPLANATORY NOTE OF THE PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF BYLAW NO. 2378 AND BYLAW NO. 2379

The purpose of Bylaw No. 2378 is to amend City of Williams Lake Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 2140, 2011 by changing the land use designation of the subject property from Residential – Multi-Family (RMF) to Residential – Single Family (RSF).

The purpose of Bylaw No. 2379 is to amend City of Williams Lake Zoning Bylaw No. 1825, 2002 by changing the zoning of the subject property from Bareland Strata Residential (R-9) zone to Rural Residential (RR-1) zone, and by amending Section 324.1 of the Zoning Bylaw to add ‘Manufactured Home’ as a Permitted Land Use, as highlighted on the attached map.

The subject property is located at 575 Wotzke Drive, legally described as Lot A, District Lot 7047, Cariboo District, Plan EPP83916.

The applicant has requested to amend both the Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw and the Zoning Bylaw to allow for a Manufactured Home as the principal dwelling unit to be placed on the currently vacant lot.

SUBJECT PROPERTY MAP

575 WOTZKE DRIVE