December 06, 2022

Accessible, transparent, archivable: How – and why – the community deserves to be informed

Printed public notices a key information-sharing tool for local governments

We all remember the spring of 2020, and those first reports of COVID-19’s appearance in Canada. Life quickly changed, and Black Press Media was there with you – tracking the virus’s impacts on patients, healthcare workers, businesses and communities.

As the virus evolved, and new information brought revised public health protocols, we were there, sharing the information you needed to know.

From science-based steps to help keep yourself safe, to support for local arts organizations when they couldn’t welcome audiences, to innovative solutions for local businesses – and how you could help – we were there.

It’s a commitment we take seriously, as a local community-based media company committed to informed, independent journalism.

When wildfires ravaged the Cariboo, when floods overwhelmed Fraser Valley farmlands, we were there. And yes, when your elementary school is fundraising for a new playground, or the food bank desperately needs to fill empty shelves we are there.

So, why do we share this now?

One of the key roles independent local media have played over the decades is as the vehicle to share public notices between local government bodies and their constituents.

Black Press Media understands that our audience receives information through multiple touch points every day, including print, digital and social channels. With that knowledge in mind, Black Press Media has created a multi-channel approach to ensure our audience is advised of public notice information across our print, digital and social platforms.

All municipal, regional and district Public Notices that appear in print will now also be viewable on a dedicated section on our Black Press community news websites, with special alerts posted to social media.

Positioned prominently on our Navigation Bar, the easy-to-find Public Notices section ensures readers have the access to the information they need, how and when they want it, in print or online.

The fact that Public Notices are published by an independent, local media company, with a lengthy history of ethical journalism, ensures notices reach constituents, and that a public record exists in perpetuity – actions are accessible, verifiable, and archivable.

Paired with our extensive print, online and social media audiences, Public Notices will achieve an unparalleled reach – a 360-degree solution for both local governments and their constituents.

And that is in the best interests of the public, who have both a right and a need to be informed.

