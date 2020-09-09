Yunesit’in First Nation will have a new chief once polls close at 8 pm Sept. 9. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Yunesit’in heads to the polls for new Chief

Polls close tonight at 8 p.m.

A Tsilhqot’in community 90 kilometers west of Williams Lake will have its first new chief in eight years.

With all voters required to wear facemasks, precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are strict as Yunesit’in (Stone) members cast their ballot for chief today, Sept. 9.

Voting closes at 8 p.m. at the Yunesit’in Health Centre.

Running for Chief are Rosalie Montgomery and Lennon Solomon.

Russell Myers Ross, who has served as Chief since late 2012, decided not to seek re-election in order to focus on his health and family.

“I’ve had a lot of conflicted emotions about it but I think the community and the Tsilhqot’in Nation are in good hands right now, and I’m happy to leave at this point knowing that things will continue,” Myers Ross said in a previous interview with Black Press Media.

The election was originally scheduled for July 15 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Earl Quilt and Merle Quilt were acclaimed as councillors.

An election for Tl’esqox (Toosey) Chief and Council will take place on Nov. 6.

