The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Yukon’s snow survey shows record high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Yukon’s snow survey shows record high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yukon’s record snowpack adds potential for flooding during ice breakup

April survey usually represents the peak snow levels in most of the territory

Yukon’s snow survey shows record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.

The bulletin says eight of 11 basins have the highest snowpack ever recorded, while the remaining three have above-average snow.

The Yukon government bulletin says record snow in watersheds increases the potential for flooding during river ice breakup and spring snowmelt.

While snowpack is one risk factor for flooding in spring, the bulletin says timing of snowmelt and rain events is also an important factor in flooding.

It says the April survey usually represents the peak snow levels in most of the territory.

The territory conducts snow surveys in March, April and May to help it forecast water levels and flow conditions across Yukon.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. mayors dealing with flooding and wildfire damage call on feds to deliver funds

B.C. Floods 2021EnvironmentSnowYukon

Previous story
With a ‘55-inch viewing system,’ eye surgery at B.C. hospital gets a 3D boost
Next story
174 British Columbians – 6 under the age of 19 – died of toxic drug poisonings in February

Just Posted

Controlled burns are planned for some popular rec sites in the Williams Lake area starting this week to reduce fire hazard. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burns planned for Chimney, Felker Lakes near Williams Lake

A West Fraser Road property owner lost an outbuilding and a large propane tank after a grass burning fire got away Sunday, April 10. (Photo submitted)
West Fraser Road property owner loses outbuilding, propane tank after grass fire gets away

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation Chief Jimmy Lulua. (Photo submitted)
Xeni Gwet’in First Nation receives government funding to build new community care centre

Crews are planning to carry out controlled burns along White Road near Williams Lake, similar to the one shown here, below Westridge subdivision within the city limits of Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burn planned for White Road area near Williams Lake