Yukon has seen a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic (NNSL file photo)

Yukon has seen a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic (NNSL file photo)

Yukon declares COVID-19 outbreak with 18 active cases

Infections affected people who have yet to be vaccinated

Yukon’s acting chief medical officer has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in Whitehorse.

There are currently 18 active cases of the virus in the territory, 15 of which are in its capital.

Dr. Catherine Elliott says the outbreak is affecting people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

She says some of the people who have been infected participated in organized gatherings and informal events, such as high school graduations and house parties.

Six of the cases were reported on Friday.

Yukon has seen a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province-wide travel back on in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Coronavirus

Previous story
Defence vice-chief who golfed with Vance steps aside from role, but not from military
Next story
Province-wide travel back on in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nations Chief Willie Sellars leads the May 28 ceremony. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation turns to ceremony, one another in search of healing

A small, private ceremony will be held at St. Joseph’s Mission June 6

Sugar Cane Archaeology archaeologists Tina Herd, left, and Whitney Spearing, title and rights manager for Williams Lake First Nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Archaeological assessments underway at Cariboo Memorial Hospital expansion site

Sugar Cane Archaeology testing green space and corner of parking lot

Williams Lake river valley June 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake river valley 2020 flood repairs continue

The Tribune toured the area on June 10, 2021

A suspect is arrested Sunday. (Clint Walker photo)
RCMP use tear gas, arrest one suspect during standoff in Williams Lake neighbourhood

The incident was captured by residents in the area

An RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Off-duty officer intervenes following road rage incident

Two men involved in verbal altercation outside Mile 108 Elementary

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Websit back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials watching U.K.’s Delta variant struggles, ‘may need to slow’ restart plan

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

David and Collet Stephan leave for a break during an appeal hearing in Calgary on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Appeal Court rejects stay for Alberta couple facing third trial in son’s death

Pair accused in their earlier trials of not seeking medical attention for their son sooner

Highway notices like this come down effective June 14. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Province-wide travel back on in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Gathering changes include up to 50 people for outdoor events

Calgary Stampeders’ Jerome Messam leaps over a tackle during second half CFL western semifinal football action in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CFL football will be played this summer in Canada

Governors vote unanimously in favour to start the ‘21 campaign on Aug. 5

Most Read