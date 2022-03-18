A 15-year old hockey player waited over 45 minutes for an ambulance response after suffering a severe injury at Penticton’s Memorial Arena on Wednesday morning (March 16). (Black Press file photo)

A 15-year old hockey player waited over 45 minutes for an ambulance response after suffering a severe injury at Penticton’s Memorial Arena on Wednesday morning (March 16). (Black Press file photo)

Youth hockey player with neck injury waits 42 minutes for ambulance in Penticton

‘We know it can be stressful waiting for an ambulance,’: BC Emergency Health Services said

A high volume of ambulance calls in Penticton on Wednesday morning (March 16) resulted in a 42-minute delayed response to a 15-year-old who suffered a neck injury on the ice at Memorial Arena in Penticton.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) received a call at 11:14 a.m. about an incident that took place during a Western Canadian minor hockey tournament in Penticton.

A 15-year old player suffered a serious neck injury on the ice but wasn’t responded to by local paramedics for 42 minutes until 11:56 a.m.

“There was a higher volume of calls in Penticton (yesterday) morning, with some incidents that required lengthy responses,” a BCEHS spokesperson wrote to the Western News in an email.

“Additionally, some crews were tied up at hospital emergency departments. We apologize for the wait — we know it can be stressful waiting for an ambulance.”

Prior to the arrival of the ambulance, local firefighters arrived on scene just before 11:20 a.m. to provide first aid for the hockey player.

The provincial health service said wait times for ambulances in Penticton on Wednesday were “longer than average.”

“BCEHS responds to the most critically ill and injured patients first, by prioritizing the ambulance response based on a medical priority dispatch system used around the world,” the email added.

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships touched down at Penticton’s local arena this week, welcoming 80 teams from as close as Vancouver Island to as far as Manitoba.

Players aged 13 to 18 are taking part.

The injured player was transported to hospital after a 42-minute wait after some ambulance crews were occupied at the hospital’s emergency department.

“Our dispatch has a process to upgrade a call to a higher priority response if a patient’s condition worsens,” BCEHS concluded.

READ MORE: Princeton and Keremeos to get 24-hour ambulance service

READ MORE: Ambulance comes from Keremeos to Highway 3 rollover on Anarchist Mountain

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency callsOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
Pacific herring spawn spectacle surfaces along West Coast
Next story
Man deemed 1 of Canada’s ‘most notorious child molesters’ being released from B.C. prison

Just Posted

Students at Cariboo Adventist Academy in Williams Lake enjoy a chuckle together on Tuesday, March 8. (Josh Johnson photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Cariboo Adventist Academy sees surge in enrollment

The SAMS junior girls basketball team had a great season. Here Glory Gordon, front row left, Ayanna Parr, Kashlyn Mack, Jordan McKinnon,Mariah Hall, Morgan Boileau, Aaliyah Andy and assistant coach Sony Legault, back row from left, Annika Parr, Sky Squinas, Nevaeh Squinas and Coach Ryan Parr pose for a team photo the provincials in Langley, held March 2-5, 2022. (Photo submitted)
SAMS junior girls basketball team wins 12th at provs, puts Bella Coola on the map

Sandra Kelly Klassen of Deep Creek is fundraising for a shelter housing Ukrainian refugees on the outskirts of Prague in the Czech Republic. Her sister Colleen Kelly has lived in or near Prague since 1992. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo woman fundraising for Ukrainian refugee shelter near Prague

The Chilcotin Grizzlies and the Alkali Braves are pictured here after playing a game to fundraise for a local daycare. (Photo submitted)
Hockey fundraiser for family of man who died after snowmobile crash near Williams Lake