Youth charged with arson after lighting fires during 2017 wildfires

The Williams Lake RCMP at the scene where a small fire started in a garage at a home on Lexington Road in August, just outside the city limits. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

Two Williams Lake youth will be facing charges of arson stemming from fires set at the Lexington subdivision during the wildfires in August.

Crown Counsel has approved two counts of break and enter, mischief under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and arson, said Williams Lake RCMP in a press release.

“There is no doubt that the elderly woman in the residence may have been seriously injured or killed if the neighbours did not see the fire and immediately tend to it with their fire fighing skills,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Williams Lake RCMP.

Pelley said they were fortunate in the response of neighbours and the Williams Lake Fire Department to rapidly extinguish the residential fire.

The fire, which happened Aug. 15 in the midst of the B.C. Wildfires, was extinguished by quick thinking bystanders before anyone was hurt or damage to homes was done.

At the time, the RCMP took five males into custody, after a witness reported seeing people hiding in the area after attempting to light a number of fires.

Related: RCMP determine Lexington Road fire is caused by arson