Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

The collision that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman from the Cariboo Chilcotin occurred near Juniper Beach Provincial Park on Highway 1. (Image courtesy of Google Maps)

A 23-year-old women from the Cariboo Chilcotin region has been identified as the person killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Cache Creek Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov of E Division Traffic Services said emergency services were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. Wednesday about 15 kilometres east of Cache Creek near Juniper Beach Provincial Park. The highway was closed for several hours.

Halskov said the initial police investigation has indicated the 23-year-old crossed the centre line and struck a pickup truck head-on. The woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in the collision, while the driver of the truck received non-life-threatening injuries. Halskov said both drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles.

“Reasons why she crossed the centre line are unclear at this time,” Halskov said.

