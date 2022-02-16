This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

Young New York State girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Girl found with her non-custodial mother in good health

A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday.

The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.

Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.

Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.

Paramedics found the girl to be in good health. She was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

The noncustodial parents and a third person were arraigned on charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

It could not immediately be determined whether any of them had attorneys to represent them.

—The Associated Press

Previous story
Williams Lake community policing, restorative justice volunteers endure despite pandemic restrictions
Next story
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle on Highway 97 near Williams Lake: RCMP

Community policing volunteers continue to work behind the scenes in Williams Lake. In 2021 they did 29 evening patrols evenings and 3,944 vehicle checks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake community policing, restorative justice volunteers endure despite pandemic restrictions

Williams Lake First Nation announced plans for a new mixed-use building at IR# near Scout Island. (Project rendering submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation announces plans for mixed-use building near Scout Island

A rally was held outside the Quesnel Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for Carmelita Abraham who was the victim of a homicide. (Rebecca Dyok - Quesnel Observer photo)
Indigenous peoples call for justice as accused murderer makes court appearance in Quesnel