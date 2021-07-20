(Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service)

(Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service)

Young Lake wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

Assessment to determine if more properties should be evacuated

A BC Wildfire officer is doing an aerial assessment today of the Young Lake wildfire to determine if there is a need to expand the evacuation order after the fire grew to an estimated 1,400 hectares.

Information officer Madison Smith said the fire experienced some increased fire behaviour late Tuesday afternoon, pushing toward the northeast. Six BCWS personnel were on site yesterday setting up structure protection units and constructed a handguard around properties.

The fire, burning 35 kilometres from 70 Mile House, has prompted evacuation orders for 56 properties, while an additional 231 properties in the area remain on evacuation alert.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

