Faith Myers (left) and Samantha-Jo Dick of the Yeqox Nilin Justice Society stand outside the Williams Lake Courthouse. The society is one of 23 organizations receiving emergency sexual assault services funding grants through the Ending Violence Association of BC. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Faith Myers (left) and Samantha-Jo Dick of the Yeqox Nilin Justice Society stand outside the Williams Lake Courthouse. The society is one of 23 organizations receiving emergency sexual assault services funding grants through the Ending Violence Association of BC. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Yeqox Nilin Justice Society to enhance victim services through new grant program

New funding supports delivery of coordinated emergency sexual assault response services

Nearly two decades after funding was cut to all BC Sexual Assault Centres, the Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC) hopes a new funding grant program it is administering will start to fill the gaps.

Executive director Tracy Porteous said the B.C. Government agreed last March to provide $10-million to EVA BC to administer a three-year emergency sexual assault services grant program which will help organizations deliver community-based emergency sexual assault response services that are trauma-informed and culturally appropriate.

After the call went out in the summer, more than 60 applications from across B.C. worth approximately $30 million came into the Indigenous and general services stream.

Of the 23 organizations to receive funding announced earlier this week, 10 are Indigenous.

In Williams Lake, the Yeqox Nilin Justice Society will enhance its current victim services with a specialized focus on emergency sexual assault response in seven rural, isolated and remote Indigenous communities: ?Esdilagh, Tl’etinqox, Tl’esqox, Yunesit’in, Tsideldel, Xeni Gwet’in and Ulkatcho through two new employees.

Read More: Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

“In the past four years, I’ve noticed on the [court] docket that there is a lot more sexual assault charges than there were in the past, and it’s very alarming,” said society executive director Samantha Jo-Dick.

With the focus often high on rehabilitating offenders, Dick said victims often go unnoticed in terms of receiving the assistance they need.

The society currently works with Karen Jim of the Alexis Creek RCMP Victim Services and has recently hired Deidri Camille, who will begin her role as emergency response co-ordinator on Jan. 5

Dave Dickson will serve as a consultant, and the society will hire a victim services worker in April 2021.

Before becoming executive director, Dick recalled attending Tsilhqot’in schools with other frontline workers to speak with children and youth regarding what consent is.

“I’m hoping that out of this new funding that is some of the types of trainings we’ll be able to take out to the community as well to ensure that we are trying to get ahead of these issues and educate people on the matter,” she said.

Read More: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

Just Posted

Faith Myers (left) and Samantha-Jo Dick of the Yeqox Nilin Justice Society stand outside the Williams Lake Courthouse. The society is one of 23 organizations receiving emergency sexual assault services funding grants through the Ending Violence Association of BC. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Yeqox Nilin Justice Society to enhance victim services through new grant program

New funding supports delivery of coordinated emergency sexual assault response services

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort is slated to open this Friday, Dec. 18, for the season. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Excitement mounts for opening day at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort

The local ski hill serves the Cariboo region

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby’s new helmet design, created by Swedish artist David Gunnarson, came under fire this week on accusations of cultural appropriation. (David Gunnarson, Instagram) Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby’s new helmet design, created by Swedish artist David Gunnarson, came under fire this week on accusations of cultural appropriation. (David Gunnarson, Instagram)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

?Esdilagh First Nation is located along both sides of the Fraser River between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (?Esdilagh First Nation Facebook photo)
Tie for new ?Esdilagh First Nation Chief broken in random draw

Troy Allen Baptiste wins against incumbent Roy Stump

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Rapid Response Team deployment in Fort St. James ended Dec. 16. The team can be deployed at any time as the need warrants to communities across B.C. (BC EHS/ Twitter)
COVID-19 paramedic task force leaves Fort St. James; B.C. to send an extra ambulance

Vancouver based, highly trained BC EHS Rapid Response Team end deployment in the community

Most Read