Jacky Li (from left) and two of his staff: Rylee Pilkington and Dylan Penney, hold up some of the lunar new year banners and a red envelope used to decorate for the lunar new year. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

YEAR IN REVIEW: Some top news headlines in February 2022 for Williams Lake

February 3, 2022

Interior Health topped B.C. for COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Monday

New cases of the coronavirus are primarily in the Interior Health region.

Provincial health data from Tuesday, Feb. 1 shows the highest number of cases, 406, were in the Interior Health Authority (IHA).

There were nine new deaths reported, all in Fraser Health, for a total of 2,625 fatalities since the pandemic began two years ago. IHA had the most deaths reported on Monday, eight, out of 19 province-wide.

Tsilhqot’in mountain racer on kidney transplant list

Being diagnosed with stage five chronic kidney disease caught Howard Lulua of 150 Mile House off guard.

“I found out about December 23 and am in Kamloops now training to do the dialysis for myself at home,” the 38-year-old Tsilhqot’in mountain racer and logging operator from the community of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation told the Tribune Friday.

He was assessed on Monday to see if he is taking care of himself well enough and was able to return home to continue with his treatment there.

Friends were raising funds to support the family and helping bring awareness to the need for kidney donors.

February 10, 2022

Second ‘freedom’ rally attracts supporters in Williams Lake

Waving Canadian flags and holding up signs, some reading “Freedom No Lockdowns No Passports” and “No mandate,” a few hundred supporters lined Highway 97 Saturday Feb. 5 in Williams Lake.

The rally was the second in as many weeks to “show support for the truckers and freedom,” according to posters circulating on social media.

Unlike the first rally, which had a large presence of truckers in support of the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa, this latest event was mostly made up of passenger vehicles.

February 17, 2022

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Williams Lake Seniors Village

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Williams Lake Seniors Village Friday (Feb. 18).

Seniors Village regional director Tammy Deausy said staff has been connecting with families and residents daily and enhanced protocols are in place.

When the outbreak was declared there were 26 cases of COVID-19, which grew to 34 as of Tuesday, Feb. 23.

