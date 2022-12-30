YEAR IN REVIEW: Some top news headlines from May 2022 in Williams Lake

Allison Everett, Kelly Walls and Denise Swampy volunteer at the Williams Lake Spring High School Rodeo event April 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Rowdy Chix pitcher Linda Barbondy-Rich heads toward a successful run to home during the championship game against Karma from Prince George Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Kings and Queens tournament. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

May 5, 2022

Xatsull First Nation announces $3.8 M project to build gas station and store

Xatsull First Nation has announced a new $3.8 million project that will see the development of a gas station, convenience store, quick-serve restaurant and a seasonal museum.

The museum will feature Xatsull and Secwépemc artifacts that will include a tourism hub hosted by local ambassadors at the site of the Soda Creek Emporium, which is the site of a previous business along Highway 97 near Xatsull First Nation.

Renovations and expansion of the Emporium, which is located about 30 km north of Williams Lake on Highway 97 is expected to take around a year to complete if there are no delays.

Xatśūll First Nation announces $3.8 M project to build gas station and store

May 5, 2022

Avian flu confirmed in bald eagle found in Lac La Hache

A bald eagle found dead in Lac La Hache last month tested positive for avian influenza, according to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

In a release Saturday, the ministry said the eagle was among seven wild birds that had died between April 20 and 27 to test positive for H5 strains of the bird flu.

Avian flu confirmed in bald eagle found in Lac la Hache

May 12, 2022

RCMP investigate Williams Lake homicide

Bouquets of flowers lay on the grass in the 300 block along Midnight Drive Tuesday, May 10, where late Thursday night (May 5), residents and emergency responders in Williams Lake rushed to help a victim suffering from stab wounds.

Witnesses told Black Press Media that before emergency crews arrived Thursday night, motorists in the residential area parked two vehicles to block off the street to protect the victim, who was laying in the road.

Other witnesses said they observed a police officer performing CPR on the victim while another officer led a woman away from the scene just after midnight.

Despite the efforts of all involved the victim, Richie Todd, 19, died as a result of the injuries, and became Williams Lake’s second homicide victim of 2022.

No charges have been laid in connection to the homicide to date.

RCMP seek witnesses in Williams Lake homicide

May 12, 2022

Endangered badger raising kits in Williams Lake

Brandi Magnus and her husband Jim McIntyre are grateful to be off from work, but only because it has made it possible for them to witness something incredible.

The Williams Lake couple has been enjoying watching something special happening near their home, a rare American badger is raising three young in a den.

The couple had first spotted one adult badger digging the den last year, at first only catching a glimpse of something moving. Then they spotted the badger digging.

UPDATE: Endangered American badger raising kits in Williams Lake

May 19, 2022

Crews douse wildfire near homes at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation

Strong winds Monday (May 16) fanned the flames of a wildfire burning close to Xeni Gwet’in First Nation in Nemiah Valley, west of Williams Lake.

Chief Jimmy Lulua said Monday night the fire was near the community’s administration building and nearby subdivision, however, good work has been done by ground crews and air tankers to knock it back

Lulua said crews were doing fire wildfire mitigation work near the community Monday morning when it got away on them.

Crews douse wildfire near homes at Xeni Gwet'in First Nation

May 19, 2022

Land slippage likely cause of latest water main break: City

A water-main break on Hodgson Road Saturday afternoon, May 14 in Williams Lake was likely caused by land slippage in the area, said Pat Mahood, city manager of public works.

The city has been replacing old pipes with high density polyethylene pipe which is a welded-fused pipe so there are not joints that can separate.

Hodgson Road land slippage likely cause of latest Williams Lake water main break: City

May 26, 2022

Rollover at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds claims one life

An adult female passenger died at the scene of a single vehicle rollover at the Stampede Grounds on Sunday evening, May 22 in Williams Lake.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations, said the driver of a 1967 Kaiser 4X4, was attempting to climb a steep hill when the vehicle stalled near the top, rolled back down the hill, flipping on its roof trapping one of the four occupants in the vehicle.

When police arrived Emergency Health Services were already on scene treating people involved in the crash, noted RCMP in a news release. Three other people received non-life-threatening injuries.

Rollover at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds claims one life

May 26, 2022

SD 27 garners $3 million to transform old Williams Lake dormitory into 119 childcare spaces

SD 27 Supt. Chris van der Mark said the district’s success getting a $3 million ChildCareBC New Spaces grant is due to the wide range of community support for the project.

“I cannot stress enough, without everyone chiming in and saying ‘go’ we wouldn’t have got it,” van der Mark said as he gathered to celebrate the announcement with representatives from the city, Williams Lake First Nation, the board of trustees and the Women’s Contact Society.

The funding will go toward creating 119 new childcare spaces in the former dormitory at the Lakecity Secondary Columneetza campus on Western Avenue.

The childcare facility will be housed in the first two floors of the building with a playground created on the south side of the building.

SD 27 garners $3 million to transform old Williams Lake dormitory into 119 childcare spaces

