YEAR IN REVIEW: Some top news from August 2022 in Williams Lake

Rayell Peterson brings her horse to visit Gerry Bracewell at Age Care in Williams Lake. Bracewell recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a trip to the family business, Bracewell Lodge, and the publishing of a new book on her life as a pioneer and guide in the Chilcotin. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Conley Pinette competes at the 2022 B.C. Provincial Water Ski Cahampionships at Chimney Lake Saturday. Conley was injured during competition Sunday. For a full story on the provincials see page 19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) It’s going to be very busy in the coming days at the Williams Lake Stockyards, where the 64th Annual Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale is set to kick off Aug. 4. Pictured above, 4-H members take part in the inaugural Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show June3-5. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Aug. 2, 2022

Williams Lake rugby players part of Bronze win at BC Summer Games

Eight Cariboo-area rugby players were on the bronze medal team at the 2022 BC Summer Games held in Prince George July 21 to 24.

Joey Augustine from Horsefly, Shailynn Brommit, Adrienne Brommit, Kalli Campbell, Hailey Anne Dunbar, Gabrielle Knox, Maya Nowotny, Joelle Thurow and coach Natasha Johnson from Williams Lake and Floria Meili from Lone Butte were all part of team Cariboo-North East..

Aug. 4, 2022

West Chilcotin AED locations available on phone, tablet app

Michal Smialowski, a member of the West Chilcotin Health Care Society (WCHCS), said there are 10 AEDs in the West Chilcotin that people can find the location of through existing signage or by using the free PulsePoint app for phones and tablets.

Aug. 14

64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale a hit

The Williams Lake and District 64th Annual Show and Sale returned in full force this year with 10 clubs participating.

Between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 youth from the Big Lake, Canim Valley, Chimney Valley, Highland, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene, San Jose, Springhouse and Williams Lake First Nation 4-H clubs along with their families took over the Williams Lake Stockyards with displays and showings.

Aug. 8, 2022

17-year-old girl dies in ATV rollover in Williams Lake

The community is grieving following a tragic ATV crash on the outskirts of the city that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

Police attended the gravel area at the end of Gun-a-Noot trail off Dog Creek Road after being requested to assist with an ATV rollover.

Officers attended the scene where paramedics and fire rescue personnel were providing medical assistance. Many first responders, teens and families were touched by the tragedy.

Aug. 18, 2022

BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees celebrated at Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Three year’s worth of BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees were officially inducted during the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Stampede Grounds.

The inductions had not occurred in 2020 and 2021 due to the rodeo being cancelled because of the pandemic.

Aug. 15

Williams Lake crime severity index drops from 5th to 9th place

The city of Williams Lake has dropped from fifth to ninth place in the Crime Severity Index according to the 2021 numbers released by Statistics Canada.

For the municipal area the CSI decreased by 23.43 per cent in 2021 down from 280.33 to 214.64. In the Williams Lake rural area, however, there was a 20.23 per cent increase in the violent crime severity index (CSI) in 2021.

The overall CSI increased by 1.79 per cent while non-violent crimes decreased by 5.10 per cent or 70.57 down from 74.36 in the rural areas.

Aug. 21, 2022

Pride parade lights up downtown Williams Lake

An evening parade capped off Pride Week celebrations in Williams Lake Aug. 20.

Boitanio Park was the gathering area for people to visit and show their support Saturday afternoon. The parade followed at 8:30 p.m. with the theme Illuminate Your Life which started and ended at the park followed by music.

Aug. 21, 2022

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk kick-off a success

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk kicked off Saturday, Aug. 14, with a parking lot party at the corner of Oliver Street and Third Avenue.

The event included opportunities to make chalk art, candy art, white board drawings and enter a colouring contest, purchase cotton candy from Brown’s Sugar or food from Mint and Lime Catering and pick up Art Walk booklets.

Aug. 23, 2022

Heavy rain floods parts of Oliver Street in Williams Lake after heavy rainfall delivered by thunderstorms

For at least the second time this year, storm drains were overwhelmed by heavy rainfall Monday night (Aug. 22), resulting in flooding on Oliver Street in Williams Lake.

The city of Williams Lake issued a statement Tuesday saying crews are working on clean up and repairs following the powerful thunderstorm.

Due to the rapid water load, storm drains overflowed and caused water to back up and flood some city streets.

Aug. 27, 2022

B.C. Water Ski Provincials make waves at Chimney Lake

The east end of Chimney Lake was the place to be on the weekend as Williams Lake’s very own water skiing family hosted the 2022 B.C. Water Ski Provincials Aug. 20 and 21.

Once again the Pinette family dominated the competition, with Parnell, Conley, Lucas, Linden and Lauren all capturing first overall in their categories.

Parnell placed first in trick, second in slalom, first in jump and first overall. Conley placed first in trick, first in jump, third in slalom and first overall. Lucas swept all his events. Linden placed first in trick, first in slalom, second in jump and first overall. Lauren placed first in slalom, first in jump, second in trick and first overall. Cam also placed first in adaptive jump and slalom, garnering cheers and high fives from his family, friends and spectators.

