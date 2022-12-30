YEAR IN REVIEW: Some top headlines from April 2022 in Williams Lake

Julia Flinton was in Ottawa with Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty where she took part in the Young Cattlemen’s Association Young Leadership Program, one of 16 people chosen to participate. (Photo submitted) Tl’esqox First Nation has purchased Tell Tale Signs and Printing from Christa Smith (right). Chief Francis Laceese, second from right, said it is the first business the nation has purchased in the city of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mary Forbes introduces her pet rooster to Trinity Petz during the Realm of Toys Annual Easter Festival downtown on Oliver Street Sunday (April 17). The event included activities such as face painting, a magic show, food vendors and more and was very popular with families looking for an opportunity to attend an event over the holidays. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

April 7, 2022

Stolen CCSAR truck recovered, specialized tools still missing

Williams Lake RCMP have released more details on the search and rescue truck that was stolen on Sunday, April 3 and recovered the following Saturday.

Cpl. Brett Squire said after responding to a report from the public, Alexis Creek RCMP officers located and recovered the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue specialized truck on Saturday, April 9.

While no arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing, Squire noted.

Some unique tools are still missing which include a Holmatro Combi tool, a Holmatro Hydrolic Ram, Holmatro hoses and pumps.

April 7, 2022

Longtime Williams Lake surgeon resigns over Interior Health admin changes

After working almost three decades as a surgeon at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Williams Lake, Dr. Dan Brosseuk has resigned.

“For the 27 years that I have practiced at CMH, I have been proud of the fact that we have provided excellent care in a timely fashion to our surgical patients,” Brosseuk told the Tribune March 28, 2022.

Brosseuk did not elaborate on the details of his concerns leading up the resignation, though Debra Palin, who retired as a nurse March 31, told the Tribune it was resulting from administrative decisions by Interior Health (IH).

April 7, 2022

Williams Lake First Nation councillor witnesses historic apology from Pope Francis

Williams Lake First Nation councillor Rick Gilbert was part of the Inuit, Métis and First Nations delegation from Canada that was at the Vatican on Friday, April 1 to hear Pope Francis issue an apology.

“It sounds pretty good,” Gilbert told Black Press Media Friday morning. “He did say in there he was sorry and was asking for forgiveness.”

Gilbert is a former WLFN chief, a residential school survivor and a practicing Catholic.

April 14, 2022

Controlled burn within Williams Lake could be a model for province

The community of Williams Lake had a front-row seat to watch low-intensity fire across the landscape on April 6, 2022, with flames and smoke clearly visible from the city centre during a controlled burn.

After three days of site preparation, the 22 hectares below the heavily populated area of Westridge in Williams Lake and just above the Tolko mill log yard, fully stocked for the spring breakup season, was burned as part of an ecosystem restoration and fuel reduction project.

April 14, 2022

Cow Moose sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose

Dan Simmons of Williams Lake was recently honoured provincially for his work to conserve cow moose.

At the annual Guide Outfitters Association of B.C. Simmons received the Fair Chase Award 2022 for the strides he has made with his educational Cow Moose Sign Project.

