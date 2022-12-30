YEAR IN REVIEW: Some top headlines from April 2022 in Williams Lake

April 7, 2022
Stolen CCSAR truck recovered, specialized tools still missing
Williams Lake RCMP have released more details on the search and rescue truck that was stolen on Sunday, April 3 and recovered the following Saturday.
Cpl. Brett Squire said after responding to a report from the public, Alexis Creek RCMP officers located and recovered the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue specialized truck on Saturday, April 9.
While no arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing, Squire noted.
Some unique tools are still missing which include a Holmatro Combi tool, a Holmatro Hydrolic Ram, Holmatro hoses and pumps.
Longtime Williams Lake surgeon resigns over Interior Health admin changes
After working almost three decades as a surgeon at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Williams Lake, Dr. Dan Brosseuk has resigned.
“For the 27 years that I have practiced at CMH, I have been proud of the fact that we have provided excellent care in a timely fashion to our surgical patients,” Brosseuk told the Tribune March 28, 2022.
Brosseuk did not elaborate on the details of his concerns leading up the resignation, though Debra Palin, who retired as a nurse March 31, told the Tribune it was resulting from administrative decisions by Interior Health (IH).
Williams Lake First Nation councillor witnesses historic apology from Pope Francis
Williams Lake First Nation councillor Rick Gilbert was part of the Inuit, Métis and First Nations delegation from Canada that was at the Vatican on Friday, April 1 to hear Pope Francis issue an apology.
“It sounds pretty good,” Gilbert told Black Press Media Friday morning. “He did say in there he was sorry and was asking for forgiveness.”
Gilbert is a former WLFN chief, a residential school survivor and a practicing Catholic.
Controlled burn within Williams Lake could be a model for province
The community of Williams Lake had a front-row seat to watch low-intensity fire across the landscape on April 6, 2022, with flames and smoke clearly visible from the city centre during a controlled burn.
After three days of site preparation, the 22 hectares below the heavily populated area of Westridge in Williams Lake and just above the Tolko mill log yard, fully stocked for the spring breakup season, was burned as part of an ecosystem restoration and fuel reduction project.
Cow Moose sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose
Dan Simmons of Williams Lake was recently honoured provincially for his work to conserve cow moose.
At the annual Guide Outfitters Association of B.C. Simmons received the Fair Chase Award 2022 for the strides he has made with his educational Cow Moose Sign Project.
