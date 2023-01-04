YEAR IN REVIEW: Some of what made the news in Williams Lake in July 2022

RCMP were quick to respond to a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday (July 3). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Braidey Hinsche of 150 Mile House competes in girls barrel racing at the Little Britches Rodeo held at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24. (Liz Twan photo) RCMP investigate a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede which sent a man and a woman to hospital Sunday, July 3. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Stampede grandstands were close to a sell-out crowd for the Sunday rodeo (July 3) when a man opened fire, shooting a man and woman at the entrance to the grandstands.This image was taken just moments before the shooting. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP are still at the scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

July 3, 2022

Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede, 1 man arrested

At the end of what was a weekend of celebration with the return of the Williams Lake Stampede, one man was shot twice and a woman shot once near the entrance to the grandstands of the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon (July 3).

Williams Lake Tribune reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski was on scene covering the rodeo at the time and said a child ran into the packed grandstands and shouted “there’s a shooter with a gun.”

Within seconds, the rodeo announcer told the crowd to safely evacuate into the infield and to remain calm.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the two victims were treated at hospital and that one male suspect was arrested. Police were initially concerned there could be a second shooter and treated the situation as such while the investigation unfolded.

The attack occurred near the end of the final rodeo performance behind the grandstands within the secured, fenced area where several vendors were set up throughout the weekend such as a lemonade stand and mini doughnut truck, popular with children.

Witnesses confirmed seeing the victims on the ground.

The shooting occurred at roughly 3:37 p.m. Following the incident, police officers with guns were stationed above the Stampede Grounds and a massive windstorm and thunderstorm swept over the area.

Policed believed the shooting was targeted.

The rodeo weekend was the first Williams Lake Stampede since 2019 due to the pandemic and the association had enjoyed three days of sell-out or near-sell-out crowds enjoying the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede pro rodeo performances from Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2. Though it wasn’t a pro rodeo, Sunday’s performance was another near sell-out crowd, as families took in the Wild Cowgirl Race finals, Wild Horse Race finals and a BRC Bull Riding event.

Children were among the witnesses to the shooting.

July 4, 2022

Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

Jordell Anthony Sellars has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting behind the Williams Lake Stampede grandstands July 3.

Sellars, 33, is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and remains in custody.

Two years ago Sellars became the third man arrested in connection with the August 2019 homicide of Branton Regner. He was cleared of any charges related to that incident.

July 6, 2022

Injured bystander recovering after being shot at Williams Lake rodeo

After undergoing surgery at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops to remove bone fragments from her foot caused by a bullet, Rosalie Montgomery headed home to Yunesit’in, about 110 km west of Williams Lake.

Montgomery, an education coordinator with Yunesit’in Government, was attending the fourth and final rodeo performance at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday, July 3 with her seven-year-old grandson to watch the Wild Cowgirls Race finals when she was shot – an innocent bystander in what police are considering a targeted shooting.

“I was standing in line for mini doughnuts. I was going to get mini doughnuts and a bottle of water for myself and my grandson (when the shooting happened),” she said from hospital Tuesday morning (July 5).

Montgomery described hearing a shot, and thinking at first it was fireworks. She said she then saw someone running by with a handgun and went to turn and heard a second shot, which is when she believes she was hit.

People started yelling ‘get to the ground’ when she noticed she had been shot in the heel.

“It happened so fast … I just thought ‘who should I ask for help?’ Then I said ‘I got hit, I got hit.’”

Several people in the area rushed to assist her, including a woman who identified herself as an ER nurse, before she was taken to hospital.

“Strangers I didn’t even know helped me.”

July 10, 2022

One man found dead in Williams Lake home with weapon, IIO BC investigating

What began as an early morning report to police of a man threatening self harm ended tragically Sunday afternoon (July 10) in Williams Lake.

B.C.’s police watch dog has been called in to investigate after the man was found dead in his home with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, noted police.

“The Independent Investigation Office BC is now investigating the incident in an effort to determine whether police actions contributed to the man’s death,” said Dawn Roberts, communications with the BC RCMP media in a news release Sunday evening.

July 13, 2022

Williams Lake Garden Club’s 2022 Garden and Arts Tour terrific

It was a sunny Saturday, July 9, for the Williams Lake Garden Club’s Garden and Art Tour.

The event, which is a staple of the gardening and art community every second year, did not disappoint in 2022, with eight gardens featured.

Each location on the self-guided tour included musicians playing live music for much of the day, and artists showing their works in the garden settings.

From 150 Mile House to downtown Williams Lake to Wildwood, there was a diverse range of garden styles.

Debora Radolla from the garden club said they estimate there were over 200 visitors on the tour, and donations exceeded their expectations.

All proceeds from the tour were donated to the Scout Island Nature Centre.

July 23, 2022

Wranglers sign 3 Williams Lake players for new season

Three well-known Williams Lake hockey players signed with the 100 Mile House Wranglers for the upcoming 2022/20223 hockey season.

Dale Hladun, coach/GM of the 100 Mile House Wranglers Junior hockey club, said the team has added Jackson Altwasser, Curtis Roorda and Boston Pierce, all players from the Williams Lake U18 tier 2 team.

“I am excited about all three new Williams Lake additions and they are all great people from great families,” Hladun said.

July 25, 2022

Rotary clubs sponsoring new mural saluting volunteerism in Williams Lake

Williams Lake’s two Rotary clubs teamed-up to sponsor a new mural saluting local volunteerism.

The mural will be painted on the retaining wall on the north side of the parking lot between Save-on-Foods and the B.C. Liquor Store.

Andrew Sandberg with Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary came up with the idea.

It was proposed by the city’s newly-formed Williams Lake Public Art Committee and for funding from the city for $5,000 and the BIA for $5,000.

Williams Lake