YEAR IN REVIEW: News making headlines in Williams Lake for January 2022

Some of the biggest stories for January of 2022

Rick Nelson (left) and Ray Hornby have enjoyed skiing together on the Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Trails for over a decade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

January 6, 2022

Property assessments

Property values in the Williams Lake area and around the province rose sharply – about 29 per cent – based on market values as of July 1, 2021.

According to BC Assessment, an average single family home in Williams Lake valued at $266,000 in 2020 was assessed at $342,000 in July, 2021.

January 13, 2022

‘Hello kitty’: Williams Lake man records close encounter with cougar

A Williams Lake man who captured a cougar on video coming down his snowy driveway Thursday, Jan. 6 said it was the first time he was ever that close to one.

Andrew Unrau was in his vehicle outside his Hazel Street home in the South Lakeside area having a smoke at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 when he saw the large cat.

“I wasn’t too worried, but it still got my heart pumping, especially when it started coming toward me,” he told Black Press Media Friday. “At the end of the video you can hear me take a big sigh of relief lol.”

January 20, 2022

Officers investigate illegal cow, calf moose hunt

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the recent killing of a cow moose and calf near Horsefly, B.C. east of Williams Lake.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, citizens reported seeing suspects skinning and quartering a cow and calf moose, then loading the carcasses into the back of a white pickup truck, Insp. Len Butler, Thompson Cariboo Region COS, told Black Press Media Monday.

Conservation officers intercepted the truck later that afternoon on Highway 97 and arrested two males for unlawful possession of the two dead moose, Butler said, noting the males were released and charges are pending. The pickup truck was seized, along with the moose quarters.

Missing person investigation ends in murder charges

A Quesnel man has been charged in the murder of missing 33-year-old Carmelita Abraham, say police.

Joseph Simpson, 51, of Quesnel, has been charged with one count each of murder and indignity to human remains.

Family had reported to police they last spoke with Carmelita around Dec. 27 or Dec. 28 and she usually called her mother every day.

According to court documents, the crime occurred in Quesnel on Dec. 28, 2021.

Police remained at a crime scene over the weekend at the Willow Inn, located at 856 Front Street in Quesnel.

January 27, 2022

“93” is our number

Warning: The details in this story may be triggering. Supports are available at the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) at 1-800-721-0066.

The preliminary findings of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation revealed 93 potential graves that require further analysis, as well as a dark history of cover-up and abuse.

