Year in Review: May 2021

May 6,2021

‘She was the love of our life’: Former Williams Lake woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Communities in the U.S. and Canada were in shock and left to grieve after a workplace shooting in the city of Watertown in New York state left a beloved former Williams Lake woman and her business partner dead.

Real estate brokers Maxine Quigg and Terence O’Brien were killed at their brokerage at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday afternoon, April 28. State troopers identified a former employee as the suspected gunman and were in pursuit of the 55-year-old man when he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died.

Quigg, 50, was born and raised in Williams Lake by her parents Fred and Mary Jane Engstrom, who are devastated and heartbroken by the loss.

“They moved (to Watertown) 20 years ago and there’s not a day or an hour that has gone by in the last 20 years that we don’t wonder what she’s up to,” Fred Engstrom said Friday morning.

“She’s the love of our life.”

May 6, 2021

Williams Lake Curling Club begins work on accessibility project

The Williams Lake Curling Club began its first steps to becoming a fully accessible facility.

Work began earlier this month on the construction and installation of a new elevator shaft, which will connect the main entrance, lobby level and change rooms to the ice level shortly above, and to the lounge and spectator viewing area on the top floor. Ken Hall, manager of the WLCC, said the idea is to provide people of all abilities an opportunity to fully participate and enjoy the sport of curling and to also allow for the club to house guests of all mobility levels at community events and functions.

May 13, 2021

Sign Wars building life of its own

It would seem the COVID-19 pandemic had downtown Williams Lake businesses at each others’ throats.

All for fun, of course.

Lakecity businesses joined in on a silly and fun initiative sweeping the country showcasing creativity, fun sayings, witty retorts, pokes, prods and digs at one another in the form of a ‘Sign Wars.’

“Hey Lush Beauty Boutique! What’s wrong? Can’t you CUT it in the sign war?” noted one sign from the Downtown Williams Lake BIA.

May 13, 2021

Lil Mack honoured with BC Achievement Community Award

Longtime Williams Lake resident Lil Mack was named as a recipient of this year’s BC Achievement Community Award.

As one of the founders of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy in 1997, Mack continues to keep literacy front and centre, promoting early childhood, adult and financial literacy.

With her late husband, Bruce, Mack implemented the ‘Bright Red Bookshelf,’ a book-sharing platform with shelves all over Williams Lake.

Lil and her daughter, Rana, brought the Roots of Empathy program to the community in an effort to address residential school-based inter-generational trauma.

Mack’s ‘no job is too big’ motto helped grow the group to 26 facilitators across the region.

May 20, 2021

Nekw7usem Bridge officially named

Pouring rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of participants who attended a naming ceremony for the Nekw7usem Bridge connecting the RC Cotton Trail to Scout Island held Monday, May 17 in Williams Lake.

Leadership and representation from the city of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation gathered at noon for drumming and short speeches from Mayor Walt Cobb and Chief Willie Sellars.

With the English pronunciation “Nek-woo-som,” Nekw7usem was one of three names submitted by Williams Lake First Nation and means unity.

“The name that was chosen — unity — is very, very important as our two communities work together for a common goal,” Cobb said.

Sellars said giving the bridge a Secwepmec name is a great start and will help dispel public perceptions on social media that there is “lots of contention between First Nation and non-First Nation people.”

“We are building relationships with our non-First Nations and First Nations neighbours and we have to start publicizing and celebrating them more because Williams Lake is a great place to live and is the traditional territory of the Williams Lake First Nation, part of the Secwepmec Nation.”

May 20, 2021

Tsideldel buys Kokanee Bay Resort

Kokanee Bay Fishing Resort at Puntzi Lake (Bendziny) in the Chilcotin has been purchased by Tsideldel First Nation, located near Alexis Creek.

“It’s a good opportunity for the band, our children and our future,” Chief Otis Guichon told the Tribune. “Community members will be able to utilize the area. We do a lot of cultural events along the lake and some people fish for Kokanee in the fall.”

There are historical sites near the lake including events pertaining to the Tsilhqot’in war and burial sites of the Nation’s ancestors surrounding Bendziny are still evident, noted a statement issued by chief and council about the purchase.

May 27, 2021

Cow moose, calf protection focus of Ulkatcho First Nation

Earlier this month students at Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School learned about the importance of protecting the cow and calf moose population.

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) Chief Lynda Price said members of council, along with the UFN Elders Council executive held an education information session with the students on Wednesday, May 5.

“We recently ordered five signs to place along Highway 20 to encourage people to protect cow and calf moose to ensure a healthy herd moving into the future,” Price said. “We are pleased to support the Moose Sign Project which Dan Simmons initiated.”

Traditionally the UFN community has relied on moose for seasonal sustenance gathering activities and Price said moose need to be respected and protocols for harvesting need to be followed, which include protecting and preserving the cows and calves.

