YEAR IN REVIEW: June 2022

June 2, 2022

Woman of few words gives TRU valedictorian commencement speech

Walking up to congratulate Geraldine Bob after her valedictorian speech, it was hard to get close enough to talk as people crowded around her.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson gave Bob a high-five and asked if he could take a “selfie” with her.

Despite being a person of few words, she put enough together for an inspiring valedictorian speech to pay tribute to lifelong learning and her family and community who have supported her throughout her journey.

Bob was graduating with her Master’s degree in Education, which she completed the final parts of while simultaneously taking on her new role as the Indigenous support services coordinator at Thompson Rivers University (TRU).

June 9, 2022

Former Poplar Glade site within city to be purchased by Williams Lake First Nation

Williams Lake First Nations has won its bid to purchase the old Poplar Glade site.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, School District 27 board of education noted it received five offers in response to the Request for Offers (RFO), all of which met or exceeded the base value of $975,000 set by the board.

To date, WLFN has not released its plans for the site.

June 9, 2022

Tl’etinqox First Nation ceremony honours 1958 hospital fire victims

Lloyd Myers, Rose Marie Quilt and Agnes Haller of Yunesit’in First Nation lost their 11-month-old sister Eileen Myers in the historic 1958 hospital fire at Tl’etinqox First Nation.

The siblings attended an event in Tl’etinqox on Monday, May 23, to mark the anniversary of the tragedy and the launch of a research project that is underway to gather oral testimonies about the the impacts of the fire on the community.

June 16, 2022

Cow Boss statue ready in time for Stampede

A new Cow Boss statue took its rightful place above the Stampede Grounds along Oliver Street Tuesday afternoon in Williams Lake in just time for the rodeo.

Surrounded by dignitaries, the unveiling was applauded by city councillors on hand for the event as well as representatives from sponsor Atlantic Power.

Carver Ken Sheen said he felt a sense of relief that the new Cow Boss statue was completed and back in its location.

The city has been without its Cow Boss statue since the first one was rotten and removed June 2020.

The city commissioned Sheen to carve a new statue, however, that one was destroyed by a structure fire April 16, 2021 just before it was set to be installed.

In that fire Sheen lost his shop, several carvings and a lifetime of tools.

He has slowing been trying to recover from the loss.

June 16, 2022

WLFD members mourn loss of retired fire chief Des Webster

The Williams Lake Fire Department expressed sadness over the death of retired WLFD Fire Chief Des Webster.

Webster served the WLFD for 24 years, working his way up through the ranks from firefighter to fire chief. fire in 2005.He retired from service in 2018.

June 23, 2022

Tense moments as heavily armed RCMP remove 3 armed robbery suspects

The investigation into an armed robbery of a gas station at 150 Mile House near Williams Lake early Wednesday morning (June 15) was linked to an hours-long, highly visible standoff with police in the city.

It all started at about 4:10 a.m. just south of the city after an unknown man walked into the 150 Mile House Esso, confronted the lone employee, produced a firearm and fled the store with cash and merchandise.

About five hours later the RCMP honed in on a multi-family building well-known to police in the residential neighbourhood of Ninth Avenue where the suspect vehicle was located.

RCMP confirmed three people were located inside the residence and several arrests were made without incident.

There were no reports of injuries.

