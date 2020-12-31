YEAR IN REVIEW: June 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the streets of Williams Lake Friday, June 5, led by teen Rea Klar (Angie Mindus photo) Lake City Secondary School principal Craig Munroe (from left) is thrilled with the work of Columneetza teachers Jodie Mason, Zac Pinette and Meaghan Watkinson who, along with some of their students, painted a mural outside the high school for the upcoming 2020 graduation celebrations later this week. Graduates will take centre stage at Williams Lake campus in four separate ceremonies, two on Thursday and two on Friday, in front of a handful of teachers and their immediate families. (Angie Mindus photo) Cheiro Guichon ((from right) and Tia Hance were all smiles as 2020 Reverse Grad Parade goers congratulate them on their achievement. In all, roughly 130 graduating students took part in the parade, with hundreds of family, friends and community members driving the parade route, which saw graduates line the sidewalks, physically distanced, on Eleventh Avenue and Western Avenue. (Greg Sabatino - Williams Lake Tribune photo)

June 3, 2020

Charges laid in murder of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan

Jayson Gilbert was charged with second degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Richard Duncan from Williams Lake in August 2019, confirmed the BC Provincial Crown Counsel Special Prosecutions Office.

On Aug. 6, 2019 Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on Mackenzie Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

The victim, also known as Savage, was found severely injured outside of a residence and later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Williams Lake Hospital.

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and BC Coroner Service attended to assist with the investigation at the time.

Gilbert is also facing charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and one count of first degree murder in relation to the death of Branton Regner following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Friday, Aug. 9, three days after the Duncan murder.

June 10, 2020

Oldest known projectile point in Williams Lake area discovered

Ancient, stone-carved projectile pieces dating back several millennia continued to be exposed in June, 2020 south of Williams Lake from the large piles of soil moved during work to put in a drainage ditch after a small landslide in the area last year.

A power screen plant was used by staff of Sugar Cane Archaelogy to mechanically sift through the dirt for the hidden gems, unearthing hundreds of finds which date back to when the mid-Fraser River area was occupied by large, First Nations villages.

At her office located at Yorston Street in downtown Williams Lake on June 1, Sugar Cane Archaeology archaeologist Whitney Spearing showed three artifacts she said highlighted the recovery efforts over the last couple of days.

An intact arrowhead which she said is one of the oldest to have been recovered is believed to be from the Nesikip Period between 7,500 to 6,000 BP (before present). After being hafted onto an arrow or spear the arrowhead was used as a projectile weapon to hunt small mammals or birds.

June 17, 2020

Foundry youth centre funding approved for Williams Lake and area

Excited.

That word was repeated many times by Vanessa Riplinger, Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (CCCDC) executive director, after learning Williams Lake will be getting a Foundry — a one-stop-shop for youth services.

“A Foundry is a drop-in centre for youth ages 12 to 24 that offers counselling, mental health supports, family and peer supports, social services supports and primary care,” Riplinger told the Tribune. “Those supports all come together in the foundry and the young people don’t need an appointment. They can come in. It’s a really supportive way of providing service.”

While the CCCDC is the lead agency, the new youth centre will be community-driven and youth will have the most say in what they want in the Foundry.

June 24, 2020

Community shows support with reverse grad parade

Williams Lake graduates didn’t let COVID-19 ruin their parade Saturday in the lakecity.

Held with physical and social distancing measures in place, the Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee organized a reverse dry grad parade — different from the usual spectacle that precedes dry grad celebrations annually — to make the most of the occasion.

Graduates stood spaced apart along the route which began on Eleventh Avenue, turned left on Blair Street, left on Western Avenue and left again on Smedley Street — waving to parade goers as they drove through the route honking horns, cheering on and providing words of encouragement to this year’s graduating class.

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP, traffic controllers and volunteers were stationed along the route, helping to direct traffic, ensuring everything ran safely and smoothly.

A thunderstorm watch, meanwhile, remained in effect during the day — raining throughout the entirety of the parade. Graduates, though, didn’t let that dampen their spirits as they all happily waved at and applauded the hundreds of vehicles filled with family and friends driving by.

June 30, 2020

School District 27 crowns 2020 First Nations role models

School District 27’s new First Nations Role Models were recognized at an intimate celebration.

A small crowning ceremony was held June 17 in the commons area of Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake campus.

Selected as the 2020 First Nations Role Models were Morgan McKay of the Williams Lake Indian Band and Wrenn Yano of the Spuzzum First Nation and Metis Nation.

McKay is a Grade 11 student at Lake City Secondary Williams Lake campus while Yano, also a Grade 11 student, attends Peter Skene Ogden in 100 Mile House.

Both are proud of their First Nations culture and background.

They received their School District 27 crowns from reigning role models Cheiro Guichon of Tsi Del Del (Alexis Creek Band) and Alicia William of Xeni Gwet’in (Nemiah) who provided an overview of some of their accomplishments of the year.

First Nations leaders also participated including WLFN Chief Willie Sellars who acknowledged the outgoing and incoming role models for their hard work.

“They’re individuals that our First Nations kids can be proud of and strive for, it allows them to realize that there’s a bigger world out there.”



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooWilliams LakeYear in Review