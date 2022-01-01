Year in Review: July 2021

July 1, 2021
Karena Sokolan crowned 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Queen
During an outdoor coronation dinner and celebration held near the Stampede Grounds Saturday, June 26, Karena Sokolan, 19, Miss Peterson Contracting Ltd. was crowned 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Queen, and both Bayley Cail, 17, Miss MH King Excavating and Kennady Dyck, 17, Miss Williams Lake Lions were crowned Princesses.
July 2, 2021
Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Williams Lake
A two-vehicle crash Sunday, June 27 in Williams Lake claimed the lives of two people.
Williams Lake RCMP said at 7:34 p.m. officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Gibbon Road and Richard Road.
“Upon arrival, police discovered two people, an adult man and woman were deceased. A Volkswagen Golf was travelling south, making a left hand turn onto Gibbon road when the vehicle was struck by a Honda Pilot travelling west on Gibbon Road,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP, noted in a news release.
July 2, 2021
Single vehicle crash, fire, claims one life
One person died in a single vehicle crash and fire on Highway 20 near Williams Lake Monday, June 28. Williams Lake RCMP were called to the incident at 3:50 p.m. “When police arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. When Williams Lake Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames, one person was discovered deceased in the vehicle,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP NCO.
July 2, 2021
Church opens doors as cooling shelter
Temporary reprieve from the heat was provided for vulnerable people at a church in downtown Williams Lake. Cariboo Community Church on Oliver Street opened as cooling shelter from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29 and on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1 from noon to 3 p.m.
July 15, 2021
Dry, hot weather fuels fires and fears
An airtanker, helicopters and ground crews responded to a fire on the east side of the Williams Lake River Valley Monday afternoon (July 12). A bird dog could be seen guiding the airtanker just after 2 p.m. where a haze of smoke could be seen from MacKenzie Avenue in Williams Lake, looking down the river valley. The fire was subsequently under control as Williams Lake remained under a heat warning.
July 22, 2021
Wildfire evacuees seek shelter, services in Williams Lake
As soon as the ESS Centre was set up at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus Wednesday afternoon (July 15), weary travellers began to arrive. Fleeing from wildfires south and west of Williams Lake, about 30 families, some with trucks and trailers hastily filled with Rubbermaid containers, others with just a car and their pets inside, registered for emergency support services. At the ESS Centre evacuees are served by volunteers who help them find accommodations and provide them with vouchers for food and other essentials as needed.
