Year in Review: February 2021

February 4, 2021

Tsilhqot’in names restored for river, lakes, mountains west of Williams Lake

Tsilhqot’in names have been officially adopted for two mountains, two lakes and a river west of Williams Lake.

The five traditional names were proposed by the Tsilhqot’in National Government.

They were: ‘Eniyud (pronounced Enni-yoot), formerly Niut Mountain, Lhuy Nachasgwen Gunlin (pronounced Lhoo-ee Nachas-gwen Goo-leen), formerly Eagle Lake located just south of Tatla Lake, Tsalhanqox (pronounced Tsah-lhan-koh), formerly Chilanko River, Tsint’an’ Xadalgwenlh (pronounced Tseen-tsoss Hadal-gwelh) for a mountain located just northwest of Scum Lake west of the Taseko River and Yuyehtah Biny (pronounced Yu-yeh-tah Bee), formerly Yohetta Lake, adopted for the lake located west of Taseko Lakes.

Chief Joe Alphonse, Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair, said the official return to using the traditional names his people have used, is the right move.

February 11, 2021

Williams Lake picnic shelter tarped, heated for daytime warming area

A daytime warming area for vulnerable people who found themselves outside in extremely cold conditions in Williams Lake was being offered for the second year in a row.

City crews were at the Boitanio Park picnic shelter installing tarps in the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 8. and the city’s chief administrative officer Gary Muraca said heaters would be brought in as well.

“We have been discussing with our community partners and provincial agencies about the need for a warming area,” Muraca told the Tribune.

“We anticipate that it will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for a two-week period.”

February 11, 2021

Don Alder inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame

Former Williams Lake resident and award-winning guitarist Don Alder has been inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame 2020-21 StarMeritus category.

StarMeritus Stars are reserved for pioneers of the entertainment industry receiving special merit for their outstanding contribution to the performing arts in British Columbia, noted BC Entertainment Hall of Fame in announcing this year’s winners.

Alder became good friends with Rick Hansen, and was with him when Hansen suffered a spinal cord injury in a vehicle crash.

In 1985, Alder joined Hansen on the Man in Motion World Tour and said when he performs he tells stories from the tour, which he believes is one of the reasons he was given the StarMeritus.

February 18, 2021

CRD seeks help ahead of 2021 spring freshet

The Cariboo Regional District raised concerns about the upcoming spring freshet and the effects it could have on the area’s rural roads, lands and infrastructure.

CRD directors agreed at their board meeting Feb. 11 to seek a joint meeting with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and local MLAs to discuss the issue, noting the region continues to experience overflowing creeks and culverts as well as major potholes and landslides this winter.

February 18, 2021

Mount Timothy breaks attendance record

Mount Timothy Recreational Resort was on track to having a record-breaking year.

Assistant manager Launna Bell, who just came on board this season, said that so far had been a fantastic season on the hill, and skiers were enjoying the 174 centimetres of snow midway up the mountain.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, for instance, Mt. Timothy saw record numbers of skiers coming to cut some fresh powder. Seeing so many people has been thrilling for Bell, adding the hill has implemented COVID-19 protocols.

February 25, 2021

New MoTI district manager takes the wheel in Williams Lake

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s new district manager in Williams Lake said freshet is on the top of everyone’s mind.

Sandi Griffiths told the Tribune she has already connected formally with local government officials and partners.

“As the ministry we also connect daily with the public through platforms such as DriveBC, Twitter and Facebook and that information is generated from our office here and provincially as well.”

Griffiths replaced Todd Hubner, who retired after being the district manager for many years.

February 25, 2021

Snow park in Boitanio Park open for riding

A new snow park was ready to ride in the centre of Boitanio Park in Williams Lake.

In January 2021, the city’s community services department purchased multiple, rideable features from Pemberton-based Arena Snowparks, and installed them this past weekend, with volunteers and members of the city’s community services department.

The park, itself, was designed to be fun for riders of all skill levels to enjoy, however, will be unsupervised and is to be used at the user’s sole risk.

February 25, 2021

Family seeks answers in death

The family of a 26-year-old First Nations man who died by suicide in Williams Lake, B.C. just hours after being released from RCMP custody is going public in the hopes it never happens to anyone else.

Kenneth Seymour Michell of the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation in Pavilion was found dead behind a Williams Lake business in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue South at 6 a.m. Jan. 14, 2021, after having strangled himself with his shoelace.

His family and friends remain devastated and continue to grieve one month after burying him at Xaxli’p First Nation’s cemetery near Lillooet.

