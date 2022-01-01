Year in Review: February 2021

February 4, 2021
Tsilhqot’in names restored for river, lakes, mountains west of Williams Lake
Tsilhqot’in names have been officially adopted for two mountains, two lakes and a river west of Williams Lake.
The five traditional names were proposed by the Tsilhqot’in National Government.
They were: ‘Eniyud (pronounced Enni-yoot), formerly Niut Mountain, Lhuy Nachasgwen Gunlin (pronounced Lhoo-ee Nachas-gwen Goo-leen), formerly Eagle Lake located just south of Tatla Lake, Tsalhanqox (pronounced Tsah-lhan-koh), formerly Chilanko River, Tsint’an’ Xadalgwenlh (pronounced Tseen-tsoss Hadal-gwelh) for a mountain located just northwest of Scum Lake west of the Taseko River and Yuyehtah Biny (pronounced Yu-yeh-tah Bee), formerly Yohetta Lake, adopted for the lake located west of Taseko Lakes.
Chief Joe Alphonse, Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair, said the official return to using the traditional names his people have used, is the right move.
February 11, 2021
CRD seeks help ahead of 2021 spring freshet
The Cariboo Regional District raised concerns about the upcoming spring freshet and the effects it could have on the area’s rural roads, lands and infrastructure.
CRD directors agreed at their board meeting Feb. 11 to seek a joint meeting with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and local MLAs to discuss the issue, noting the region continues to experience overflowing creeks and culverts as well as major potholes and landslides this winter.
February 18, 2021
Family seeks answers in death
The family of a 26-year-old First Nations man who died by suicide in Williams Lake, B.C. just hours after being released from RCMP custody is going public in the hopes it never happens to anyone else.
Kenneth Seymour Michell of the Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation in Pavilion was found dead behind a Williams Lake business in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue South at 6 a.m. Jan. 14, 2021, after having strangled himself with his shoelace.
His family and friends remain devastated and continue to grieve one month after burying him at Xaxli’p First Nation’s cemetery near Lillooet.
