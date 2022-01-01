Year in Review: December 2021

December 2, 2021
School board will not mandate employees to get COVID-19 vaccine: Chair Ciel Patenaude
School District 27 (SD27) will not establish a vaccine mandate for its staff at this time.
That was the message from SD27 board chair Ciel Patenaude in a press release issued Nov. 25.
The board made the decision at its regular board meeting Tuesday evening, Nov. 23.
Patenaude noted the board “understands this is a complex issue and may have many repercussions across our employee groups and ultimately students.”
“Given our general staffing supply, a vaccine mandate would negatively impact our ability to provide service, without demonstratively improving school safety. Transmission in schools remains low, and schools remain safe,” she stated.
December 2, 2021
Stamps break losing streak in battle against Kangaroos
Williams Lake Stampeders notched their first win in the CIHL season beating the Quesnel Kangaroos 7-4, Saturday, Nov. 27.
“We came out and were able to put our game plan in place at the start which was a nice change, we haven’t been able to do that so far this year,” said Stamps coach Cody Tent after the game. “We were able to kind of take control and play the game our way.”
