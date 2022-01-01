Year in Review: December 2021

School board will not mandate employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

A Seattle public school student receives a chickenpox (also known as varicella) vaccine at a free immunization clinic Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Seattle. The school district provided the vaccination clinic ahead of the "exclusion date" of Jan. 8, 2020, when student records must reflect updated immunization status or students cannot attend school. Students will be excluded from school until they are fully vaccinated, are in the process of completing immunizations or have a Certificate of Exemption. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

December 2, 2021

School board will not mandate employees to get COVID-19 vaccine: Chair Ciel Patenaude

School District 27 (SD27) will not establish a vaccine mandate for its staff at this time.

That was the message from SD27 board chair Ciel Patenaude in a press release issued Nov. 25.

The board made the decision at its regular board meeting Tuesday evening, Nov. 23.

Patenaude noted the board “understands this is a complex issue and may have many repercussions across our employee groups and ultimately students.”

“Given our general staffing supply, a vaccine mandate would negatively impact our ability to provide service, without demonstratively improving school safety. Transmission in schools remains low, and schools remain safe,” she stated.

December 2, 2021

Stamps break losing streak in battle against Kangaroos

Williams Lake Stampeders notched their first win in the CIHL season beating the Quesnel Kangaroos 7-4, Saturday, Nov. 27.

“We came out and were able to put our game plan in place at the start which was a nice change, we haven’t been able to do that so far this year,” said Stamps coach Cody Tent after the game. “We were able to kind of take control and play the game our way.”

Tent said he was very proud of the team.

“There are a lot of happy faces in the dressing room and that’s great to see, especially after starting the season like we have. We are happy to be in the win column and get this season really going.”

December 9, 2021

Conversion therapy ban supported

Williams Lake Pride Society and Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty are on the same page regarding the federal ban on conversion therapy which attained royal assent Dec. 8.

“Conservatives agree that conversion therapy is wrong and should be banned,” noted Doherty in a statement to the Williams Lake Tribune.

The bill was passed unanimously in the House of Commons on Dec. 1, with cheers from MPs across the House of Commons, and was helped along by a Conservative motion to fast-track the bill, skipping debate in the legislature. It was then passed in the Senate a week later. The law will go into effect in January of 2022.

December 9, 2021

‘What are the chances’: Williams Lake woman recovers stolen truck 2 years later in 100 Mile

A Williams Lake area woman said it is amazing that a truck stolen from her property on January 2020 is back in her possession.

Laura Zimmerman said she and her husband James Zimmerman purchased the green 2005 Ford 150 in Saskatchewan and loved it, so when it was stolen from their home on Fox Mountain on Jan. 16, 2020 they were very disappointed.

While returning home from Kamloops on Nov. 24, Zimmerman saw a truck that looked like hers ahead on the highway.

She followed it into 100 Mile House and called the police. When they arrived she was able to show them three things to indicate it was hers: decal from the dealership in Saskatchewan where it was purchased, green nail polish she used to paint a damaged gas lid and a rip on the driver’s seat repaired with fishing line.

December 16, 2021

New inspector arrives

Williams Lake RCMP’s new acting inspector is excited to have landed the job.

“I was asked if there was any job in the North District that became available which one would I like and I said I’d be interested in Williams Lake and sure enough, it came open,” said Darren Dodge, who is presently the staff sergeant at the Quesnel RCMP.

Dodge took on the new role on Monday, Dec. 13 and is no stranger to the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

He worked at the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit based out of Prince George for six years, mostly investigating homicides, and was the acting NCO for the Cariboo-Chilcotin on several occasions.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake