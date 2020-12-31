YEAR IN REVIEW: December 2020

Since October Tiffany Jorgensen, left, and Sarah Sigurdson of Cariboo Art Beat have worked on panels to create a mural for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex which is now installed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars (right) drums alongside Tl'etinqox women during a Dec. 2 healing ceremony. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Dec. 3, 2020

RCMP request help finding Randolph Quilt

The Alexis Creek RCMP requested the public’s help locating a missing person who had not been seen since Sept. 26. 2020.

RCMP Sgt. Trevor Romanchych said the Alexis Creek RCMP received a report on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:14 p.m. that Randolph Quilt was missing.

Quilt is 59 years old and is described as Indigenous, five foot five inches tall, 132 pounds with brown eyes and short, grey hair.

Quilt was last seen leaving Nemiah Valley for Williams Lake on Sept. 26. The police investigation shows Randolph did not arrive in WIlliams Lake on Sept. 26.

Since his disappearance, multiple searches, led by Williams Lake RCMP, have taken place throughout the city and region, with no success.

Dec. 10, 2020

COVID restrictions in place for holidays

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry put the kibosh on Christmas gatherings during the first week of December, due to mounting COVID-19 concerns.

Henry extended the restrictions on events and gatherings through to the new year, prohibiting any social gatherings of any size at your residence with anyone other than your household or core bubble.

Friends, extended family, gatherings outdoors or playdates are all off the table this holiday season.

Dec. 10, 2020

Lakecity high school reports second COVID exposure

School District 27 reported its second COVID-19 exposure in Williams Lake.

In a notice to parents, SD27 Superintendent Chris van der Mark said the individual who tested positive was present at the Lake City Secondary School campus Dec. 1.

No other students were required to self isolate due to the exposure.

Dec. 10, 2020

Pharis and Jason Romero’s new album up for six Canadian Folk Music Awards

Pharis and Jason Romero of Horsefly have garnered six nominations for the 2021 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Based on their latest album Bet On Love, released in May 2020, the nominations are for English Songwriters of the year, Ensemble of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, Pharis for Traditional Singer of the Year and Marc Jenkins for Producer of the Year.

Bet on Love was recorded in Horsefly and the Romeros had planned to tour after its release, but all concerts were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Dec. 10, 2020

Tl’etinqox women find strength at residential school site

It was the beginning of a new, healing journey for Tl’etinqox women as the orange braided ribbons of a dream catcher strung with 91 ties of tobacco burned in a small fire at the site where one of Canada’s most notorious residential schools once stood.

The ties symbolized the 91 years St. Joseph’s Mission operated just south of Williams Lake in the traditional territory of Williams Lake First Nation.

Held Dec. 2, the ceremony was part of a video project led by Tl’etinqox Women’s Council.

Williams LakeYear in Review

Most Read