Year in Review: August 2021

August 5, 2021

Tl’etnqox Chief Joe Alphonse awarded B.C.’s highest order

Tsilhqot’in National Government chair Chief Joe Alphonse was one of 16 people appointed to the prestigious Order of British Columbia.

B.C.’s Lt. Gov. Jane Austin, chancellor of the order, announced the recipients on Monday, Aug. 2 in a news release. Alphonse is serving his seventh term as Chief of Tl’etinqox (Anaham First Nation) and comes from a long line of hereditary leaders.

He was born in Williams Lake and raised in Tl’etinqox.

“I’m honoured and humbled,” he said of being named to the Order of British Columbia. “I have tried to help people and represent them the best way I can and bring forward their wishes.”

August 5, 2021

Studio Theatre presents 3 outdoor plays

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society presented outdoor theatre Thursday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 8 at the UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest on Fox Mountain.

There were three 15-minute plays in Garden Shorts to watch and theatre-goers brought lawn chairs then after watching one play moved to another venue.

August 12, 2021

4-H Show and Sale a resounding success

4-H club members aged eight to 19 generated more than $500,000 in sales during the 63rd annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale.

“The support the kids get from the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House area is phenomenal, year after year,” said district president Ross Stafford, one of several parent volunteers who worked late Monday evening (Aug. 9) to ensure another successful sale. “We see continued supporters and we’re seeing new faces too coming in and supporting these kids. It’s really good to see. Without them, we wouldn’t have the great program that we have for the members.”

August 12, 2021

Judge awards damages against CRD after sewage floods property

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has been ordered to pay $77,000 to a local couple after thousands of gallons of raw sewage flooded their property north of Williams Lake.

B.C. Supreme Court judge Matthew Taylor ruled the CRD was negligent after a sewer line backed up resulting in raw sewage flowing onto land and into a home owned by Bawnie and David Ward of Wildwood on two separate occasions.

The Wards have owned the farm property that includes a 4.5 acres pasture, two ponds and a well since 2002. In his ruling, Taylor noted the sewer system is operated and maintained by the CRD.

August 19, 2021

Paradise Cinemas to host three COVID-19 vaccine clinics

A Williams Lake 19-year-old made good on a promise to help promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

Massimo Calabrese, who penned a letter to city council asking the city to do more, organized a vaccine clinic at Paradise Cinemas where he has worked part-time during the last few years.

The clinics were hosted by Interior Health and planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 28 and 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Calabrese was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the city on Dec. 21, thanking him for his efforts to organize the clinics.

He told council about 1,500 people were vaccinated at the theatre clinics.

August 19, 2021

August 26, 2021

Walk from St. Joseph’s to Esk’etemc a healing journey

A three-day walk to heal the spirits of residential school survivors in the Cariboo Chilcotin took place the weekend of Aug. 20.

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins, whose community organized the walk from the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School south of Williams Lake to his community, welcomed everyone during the opening ceremony.

From the mission site the walkers proceeded to Onward Ranch, through the road on the ranch then up a rough road over the mountain and down to the Felker Lake Recreation site on the other side.

On Saturday they walked to 2 Mile Lake near Springhouse and then on Sunday walked to the Esk’etemc Arbour where there was a ceremony and feast.

August 26, 2021

Body discovered after fire destroys motorhome

Emergency crews discovered one person had died after a motorhome was destroyed and two other vehicles were badly damaged during a fire Tuesday night (Aug. 24) in downtown Williams Lake.

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service were on scene Thursday morning (Aug. 25) below Mackenzie Avenue in the area of Oliver Street where a body was discovered in the burned motorhome.

