Year in Review: April 2021

Lucille Erlandson said watching Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin create a grizzly bear for her has been a very precious experience. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

April 1, 2021

Eureka Peak avalanche claims life of man, 37

The community of Horsefly is mourning the loss of a beloved volunteer fire captain, who died after a cornice broke at Eureka Peak Monday, March 29.

Ben Morhart, 37, was a lifelong community member always willing to lend a hand or give a smile, according to a outpouring of support on the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page where they announced the loss.

“He was a captain, a leader and someone everyone looked up to. He was our Superman,” reads the post.

April 1, 2021

Williams Lake Stampede Association pulls back on reins, cancels 2021 main event

Disappointed.

That was how Williams Lake Stampede Association president Court Smith described the decision not to proceed with this year’s Stampede. It will be the second year in a row because the Stampede was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been struggling with finding a balance,” Smith told Black Press Media Friday. “We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t.”

Smith said his biggest concern is possibly losing engagement from the volunteers, sponsors and community at large.

April 8, 2021

B.C. company chosen for $217.8-million Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment

Graham Design Builders LP of Delta has been selected as the project proponent for the $217.75 million Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project in Williams Lake.

“It’s another important step in the project,” health minister Adrian Dix told the Tribune Wednesday, April 7. “This is something that’s been anticipated for a long time.”

Redeveloping the hospital, which opened in August 1962, is important for the region, he added. It was anticipated the final design would be completed by the fall of 2021 and the first ground-breaking will be in the first half of 2022.

April 8, 2021

Fire destroys home at Alexis Creek Easter Sunday

Fire completely destroyed a home at Alexis Creek on Easter Sunday.

A witness said the fire started at about 8:45 p.m. at a home on McCauley Road.

Alexis Creek RCMP as well as members of the Ravens crew, from the Alexis Creek Field Unit of the Cariboo Fire Centre, attended the scene, according to witnesses.

The home owner was away at the time the fire started, however, did arrive while his home was fully engulfed in flames. It was later determined the homeowner’s clothes dryer caused the fire.

April 15, 2021

Esk’etemc’s William Belleau cast in Martin Scorsese film

Esk’etemc’s (Alkali Lake) William Belleau has been cast in a Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Based on American journalist David Grann’s book about the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in the early 1920s in Oklahoma, Belleau is playing the role of Henry Roan, an Osage rancher.

This latest role adds to a long list, including The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Blackway starring Anthony Hopkins, The Killing and Netflix’s Frontier, just to name a few. Big name actors in the Apple TV and original movie are Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Tantoo Cardinal.

April 15, 2021

Lakecity gyms, fitness facilities challenged by latest COVID-19 restrictions

Fitness facilities in Williams Lake were scrambling to follow provincial health requirements last week after a new mask mandate appeared March 31 in the latest health update from government.

The latest restriction states: “Masks must be worn at all times including while exercising,” and also requires gym visits by appointment only, and for patrons to be three metres apart if movement is occurring. As of March 29, fitness centres had also been forced to cancel group fitness classes, however, individual fitness training was still permitted without the use of a mask as long as patrons were appropriately spaced out.

April 22, 2021

WLFN breaks ground on multi-phase bike trail project

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, joined by James Doerfling of Jimco Services, Thomas Schoen, CEO of First Journey Trails, and Sugar Cane Archeology’s Marvin Bob, broke ground on a new vision for the nation to bring members onto the land through recreational mountain biking and hiking, Monday April 19. Phase one of the project will see the construction of a 1,750-metre hiking and biking trail. The trailhead, equipped with parking access, will act as a launching pad for future gravity flow trails and a mountain biking trail network to connect to, with a commuter trail stretching to 150 Mile House, opened on Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21.

April 22, 2021

Fire claims cow boss statue, lifetime of carving tools

A carving destined to overlook the Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake was destroyed in a structure fire Friday, April 16.

The cowboy carving, a replica of the original cow boss statute, was in the works by Ken Sheen and inside his shop at Castle Cariboo Carving Studio between Williams Lake and Quesnel when a fire ripped through the structure Friday afternoon.

In November, Sheen told the Tribune he had rebuilt his wood shop, with people donating time, gravel and a lot of scavenged materials. He purchased some tools and had some donated.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake