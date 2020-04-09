Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, Williams Lake Stampede cancellation

The trip has been a wonderful addition to the historic Stampede for the last 11 years

The Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Trip timed their entrance to the lakecity and the Williams Lake Stampede rodeo perfectly Friday evening, arriving just in time for the second performance of the 92nd annual Williams Lake Stampede. Angie Mindus photo

The 2020 Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip is the latest event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Jimmy Lulua and Xeni Wagon Trip Committee president Annie William made the decision Thursday, April 9, following the cancellation of the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede.

“Once the coronavirus pandemic has blown over there will be plans later this summer/fall for a wagon trip possibly to Yohetta or Henry’s Crossing,” stated the announcement issued by Gailene William.

“Stay tuned and everyone be safe.”

The Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip has been a special addition to the Williams Lake Stampede weekend for more than a decade, with several horse and wagon teams and riders making the eight-day, 186-kilometre journey from the scenic shores of Konni Lake in the Nemiah Valley to arrive in Williams Lake for the grand entry of the first rodeo performance.

