Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, Williams Lake Stampede cancellation

The 2020 Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip is the latest event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Jimmy Lulua and Xeni Wagon Trip Committee president Annie William made the decision Thursday, April 9, following the cancellation of the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede.

Read More: COVID19: 94th Williams Lake Stampede officially cancelled for 2020 due to pandemic

“Once the coronavirus pandemic has blown over there will be plans later this summer/fall for a wagon trip possibly to Yohetta or Henry’s Crossing,” stated the announcement issued by Gailene William.

Read More:Historic Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip set to depart June 20

“Stay tuned and everyone be safe.”

The Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip has been a special addition to the Williams Lake Stampede weekend for more than a decade, with several horse and wagon teams and riders making the eight-day, 186-kilometre journey from the scenic shores of Konni Lake in the Nemiah Valley to arrive in Williams Lake for the grand entry of the first rodeo performance.

