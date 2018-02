The First Nations community of Xeni Gwet’in will go to the pools to elect a new chief.

The First Nations community of Xeni Gwet’in will go to the pools today, Feb. 28, to elect a new chief for a five-year term.

Five people have been nominated for the position: Marilyn Baptiste, Chris William, Jimmy Lulua, Roger William and Cameron Lulua.

Roger William is the incumbent chief, and has been serving on council since elected in 1988.