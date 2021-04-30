Xatśūll First Nation Coun. Pat Sellars, Coun. Mike Stinson, Kúkwpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars and Coun. Crystal Rain Harry stand in front a newly-designed logo for the community. (Photo submitted)

Xatśūll First Nation Coun. Pat Sellars, Coun. Mike Stinson, Kúkwpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars and Coun. Crystal Rain Harry stand in front a newly-designed logo for the community. (Photo submitted)

Xatśūll First Nation reclaims its name

“The name Xatśūll has meaningful, personal and spiritual significance.”

Soda Creek Indian Band is reclaiming its name and will be known as Xatśūll First Nation moving forward.

“The people of Xatśūll have occupied this territory since time immemorial,” said Kúkwpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars.

“The name Xatśūll has meaningful, personal and spiritual significance to our community. The people of Xatśūll are determined to restore traditional palce names and revitalize languages after colonial policies and laws have endeavored to elminate them.

“Through this process we are one step closer to doing that.”

In 2020, members were asked to vote on the name of the band.

They were given three options: Xatśūll First Nation, Xatśūll – Cmetēm First Nation and Soda Creek First Nation. Members chose Xatśūll First Nation over the other two options. It was the second vote held on a name change. In a previous vote, Xatśūll First Nation was also the preferred option.

The word Xatśūll means “on the edge” in Secwepemc.

Xatśūll consists of between 400-500 members just over 100 of whom live in our Cmetēm (Deep Creek) and Xatśūll (Soda Creek) communities. We’re the most northern Secwépemc Band. Together with Williams Lake First Nation, Canim Lake Band and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation we form the Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw. We’re currently in Stage 5 (Negotiation to Finalize a Treaty) of Treaty negotiations with B.C. and Canada.

Along with its name, Xatśūll First Nation has refreshed its logo.

READ MORE: New lookout on the way for First Nations heritage village in Cariboo

The original artist, Richard Pop, was commissioned to repaint the logo in all its glory. He says that while it’s tough to remember what his inspiration came from all those years ago, salmon was our life and the falcon or eagle represented our people living off the salmon.

“We’re proud to have reverted to our roots and be known by our traditional name henceforth,” said Sellars. “By including Secwepemctsin in our name, we’re also adding back a bit of history and culture.”

Xatśūll runs a number of local businesses including the Whispering Willows Campsite, the Xatśūll Heritage Village, Xatśūll IT Services and Support, the Xatśūll Development Corporation and a ranch.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Just Posted

Xatśūll First Nation Coun. Pat Sellars, Coun. Mike Stinson, Kúkwpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars and Coun. Crystal Rain Harry stand in front a newly-designed logo for the community. (Photo submitted)
Xatśūll First Nation reclaims its name

“The name Xatśūll has meaningful, personal and spiritual significance.”

The annual Seedy Saturday is coming up this Saturday, May 1 in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media photo)
Seedy Saturday set for May 1 beside Kiwanis Park

“We are very optimistic, and we just hope the weather holds out.”

The Western States Hockey League is looking to bring a team to Williams Lake for the 2021/22 season to play at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Joint Committee won’t support WSHL expansion team bid in Williams Lake

Matter defered to Williams Lake City Council for decision

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash north of Hixon; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Most Read