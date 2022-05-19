Xatśūll First Nation launches new natural resource company for Cariboo Region

Kim Statham, on left, is the operations manager, and Glen Dixon, is the senior archaeological technician, are excited about the launch of Xatśūll Tmicw Resources. (Photo submitted)

Xatśūll Tmicw Resources LLP launched today with a mission to bring community values, local input and Indigenous knowledge to the Cariboo region’s natural resource economy.

Operating from Xatśūll First Nation (former Soda Creek Indian Band), Xatśūll Tmicw Resources is an Indigenous enterprise that connects Xatśūll First Nation rights and title with stewardship principles and community-grounded expertise.

“For our members, protecting the environment and our archeological record for future generations is a top priority. With all the development in our territory, there’s an incredible need for accountability and stewardship over our people’s lands and resources,” said Xatśūll First Nation Chief Sheri Sellars. “Xatśūll Tmicw Resources is a proud business venture and a chance for our people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact our environment, culture, and livelihoods.”

Majority band-owned, Xatśūll Tmicw Resources is a limited liability partnership with Terra Archaeology, a B.C.-based firm specializing in archaeology, with partners in community relations and natural resource management services.

“This partnership puts Xatśūll First Nation in the driver’s seat of natural resource consultations –keeping all parties informed with the best-available information, while generating benefit for the community,” said Terra Archaeology Director Kevin Twohig. “Governments and industrial operators should feel confident using Xatśūll Tmicw Resources as their first choice for upholding their First Nations’ commitments and strengthening their Environmental, Social and Governance reporting profiles.”

Government and industry proponents may be referred to Xatśūll Tmicw Resources for land use studies, cultural heritage and environmental services. Other services include socio-economic studies, mapping and GIS, regulatory support, and project management.

