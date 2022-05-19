Kim Statham, on left, is the operations manager, and Glen Dixon, is the senior archaeological technician, are excited about the launch of Xatśūll Tmicw Resources. (Photo submitted)

Kim Statham, on left, is the operations manager, and Glen Dixon, is the senior archaeological technician, are excited about the launch of Xatśūll Tmicw Resources. (Photo submitted)

Xatśūll First Nation launches new natural resource company for Cariboo Region

Venture a limited liability partnership with Terra Archaeology

Xatśūll Tmicw Resources LLP launched today with a mission to bring community values, local input and Indigenous knowledge to the Cariboo region’s natural resource economy.

Operating from Xatśūll First Nation (former Soda Creek Indian Band), Xatśūll Tmicw Resources is an Indigenous enterprise that connects Xatśūll First Nation rights and title with stewardship principles and community-grounded expertise.

“For our members, protecting the environment and our archeological record for future generations is a top priority. With all the development in our territory, there’s an incredible need for accountability and stewardship over our people’s lands and resources,” said Xatśūll First Nation Chief Sheri Sellars. “Xatśūll Tmicw Resources is a proud business venture and a chance for our people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact our environment, culture, and livelihoods.”

Majority band-owned, Xatśūll Tmicw Resources is a limited liability partnership with Terra Archaeology, a B.C.-based firm specializing in archaeology, with partners in community relations and natural resource management services.

“This partnership puts Xatśūll First Nation in the driver’s seat of natural resource consultations –keeping all parties informed with the best-available information, while generating benefit for the community,” said Terra Archaeology Director Kevin Twohig. “Governments and industrial operators should feel confident using Xatśūll Tmicw Resources as their first choice for upholding their First Nations’ commitments and strengthening their Environmental, Social and Governance reporting profiles.”

Government and industry proponents may be referred to Xatśūll Tmicw Resources for land use studies, cultural heritage and environmental services. Other services include socio-economic studies, mapping and GIS, regulatory support, and project management.

Read more: Xatśūll First Nation announces $3.8 M project to build gas station and store

Read more: Land near Blue Lake returned to Xatśūll First Nation north of Williams Lake


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessFirst NationsLocal BusinessWilliams Lake

Previous story
Alberta Premier Kenney faces calls from some in his UCP caucus to quit immediately

Just Posted

The B.C. Government has received reports of sick pelicans across the Cariboo after a pelican at Alkali Lake tested positive for avian flu. (Kelly Sinoski photo — 100 Mile Free Press)
Sick pelicans reported across the Cariboo

Kim Statham, on left, is the operations manager, and Glen Dixon, is the senior archaeological technician, are excited about the launch of Xatśūll Tmicw Resources. (Photo submitted)
Xatśūll First Nation launches new natural resource company for Cariboo Region

Baldish “Bob” Singh Sunner was born and raised in Williams Lake and has managed the his parents’ business Laketown Furnishings Ltd. since 1993. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Dedicated to family business

Alison Mann, Women’s Contact Society (WCS) board member, from left, Mayor Walt Cobb, Irene Willsie, WCS executive director, Beth Veenkamp, city economic development officer, Angie Delainey, SD 27 board trustee, Supt. Chris van der Mark, Bobbi Krist, WCS KidsCare Daycare manager, Kirk Dressler, Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) director of legal and corporate services cultural coordinator David Archie, WLFN cultural coordinator and Aaron Manella, WLFN chief administrative officer gathered Wednesday, May 28 at the former dormitory site at Lake City Secondary Columneetza campus to celebrate a successful application to the ChildCareBC New Spaces fund.
SD 27 garners $3 million to transform old Williams Lake dormitory into 119 childcare spaces